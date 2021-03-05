UW System orders audit into UW-Madison bidding process
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin System ordered auditors Thursday to review how UW-Madison handled bids on a project to streamline the school’s administration.
The school was looking for a vendor last year to start its Administrative Transformation Program, a massive effort to move administrative services such as payroll to a cloud-based system, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
One of the vendors, Deloitte Consulting, alleged last month that UW-Madison officials allowed two competitors, Huron and Accenture, to help craft part of the bid and then submitted bids. Huron won an $808,000 contract and Accenture an $819,000 contract. Deloitte said that amounts to a conflict of interest.
UW-Madison purchasing officials said they’ve canceled requests for all future bids until the review is complete.
Iowa sheriff IDs driver killed in crash during police chase
ATKINS, Iowa — Sheriffs officials in eastern Iowa have identified a driver killed in a crash after reached speeds over 100 mph while fleeing a traffic stop.
Matthew Earl Cox, 38, of Cedar Rapids, died in the early Wednesday crash, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday.
The crash happened shortly after a Linn County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a car in Atkins on suspicion of running a stop sign, officials said. Instead of stopping, the driver sped away and onto Highway 30, reaching 115 mph, investigators said.
The chase ended just after 4 a.m. when the fleeing car drove off a Benton County road and crashed into a culvert, officials said. Cox, who was driving, was ejected from the car and died at the scene, investigators said.
A woman also in the car and later identified as Mary Jeanette Ridenour, 33, of Cedar Rapids, was seriously injured and flown to an Iowa City hospital. She is expected to survive.
The crash is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol.
Police make arrest in 2020 fatal shooting of Waterloo man
WATERLOO, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in the shooting death last year of a Waterloo man.
Police recently arrested 28-year-old Stephen Devon Phillips on suspicion of first-degree murder in the May 15 death of 30-year-old Terrell Bernard Flowers, The Courier reported.
Investigators have said the shooting followed an argument between the two men earlier in the day during a gathering at a Waterloo home. Phillips was told to leave the house, police said, and witnesses say he told people on his way out that he would return and “shoot up the place.”
Police said Phillips did later return to the house, resumed arguing with Flowers, then pulled out a handgun and shot Flowers once.
A nearby surveillance camera captured video of Phillips arriving at the home carrying a gun and then leaving, according to police.
Phillips has been in jail on other charges since shortly after the fatal shooting, police said.
Suburban Chicago man gets 12 years for terror aid effort
CHICAGO — A federal judge has sentenced a suburban Chicago man to 12 years in prison for trying to help the Islamic State terrorist group by providing cellphones to be used as bomb detonators.
Joseph Jones, 38, of Zion, was sentenced Wednesday after a jury convicted him in 2019 of conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist organization.
Prosecutors sought a 17-year term while Jones’ attorneys sought a sentence of time served, nearly four years.
Jones asked to speak during the hearing Wednesday, saying, “I am not a terrorist. I never had any intention of doing anything involving this crime. I allowed these people (investigators) to play on my sympathies.”