4 children, 1 woman injured when car hit horse and buggy
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Four small children and one woman were sent to the hospital with injuries after a car hit a horse and buggy in Wisconsin’s Jackson County.
Sheriff’s Capt. Adam Olson said the crash happened Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 10 in the town of Cleveland. Both the buggy and the car were traveling west when the car rear-ended the buggy.
The injured children and women were in the buggy. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Man operating boat found dead in water
MENOMONIE, Wis. — Authorities say a man who was operating a boat in the Town of Tainter was found dead in the water near the Lake Tainter Channel.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a missing person about 11:30 p.m. Friday. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the boat partially tied up to the dock with its lights still on and the motor running.
The man’s body was found in the water near the board. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
No further details have been released.
Nurses hold 1-day strike at University of Chicago hospitalCHICAGO — Nurses at University of Chicago Medical Center are holding a one-day strike following what they call a breakdown of contract negotiations between their union and the hospital.
The walkout began Friday morning, with nurses marching and chanting outside the hospital.
The 618-bed hospital prepared for a walkout by the about 2,200 nurses by diverting ambulances and moving patients. Although the nurses say the strike will last one day, hospital officials have told the nurses to stay away until Wednesday because temporary nurses have been contracted.
The hospital’s President Sharon O’Keefe has said that the medical center was “disheartened that we had to get to this point.”
The nurses have been without a contract since April. They’re seeking lower nurse-to-patient ratios and say they’re being forced to work overtime.
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2 Sioux City deathsSIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her friend in Sioux City has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Tran Walker, who will turn 20 Sunday, was sentenced Friday in the January 2018 deaths of 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan and 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr.
Walker was convicted in August of two counts of first-degree murder. Public defender Jennifer Solberg said she planned to appeal the verdict.
The Sioux City Journal reports the stabbing occurred after Sullivan told Walker she didn’t want to date him anymore.
The stabbing occurred when Walker and the two victims were in a car together because Walker said he wanted to discuss the breakup.
Medical evidence showed that Sullivan was stabbed 43 times. Negron was stabbed 17 times when he tried to intervene.
Search party to try to find iguana in Des Moines park
DES MOINES, Iowa — Volunteers planned to meet at a Des Moines park this weekend to search for a missing South American orange iguana.
The 16-year-old, 4-foot iguana named “Brahm” is the pet of a Seattle woman and her boyfriend who were in town earlier this month for the Renaissance Faire. The Des Moines Register reports the large lizard somehow made his escape into Sleepy Hollow Sports Park and hasn’t been found.
When Des Moines resident Alex Colby saw Sydney Feldspar’s plea on Facebook for help finding the beloved pet, she organized a search party that meets this Saturday afternoon in the park.
Colby says the effort even has a lead: Someone reported finding iguana tracks in the park.
The couple is offering a $300 reward for the safe return of Brahm.The Associated Press