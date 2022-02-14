Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self
RACINE, Wis. — A man shot and wounded five people in a southeastern Wisconsin city early Sunday then killed himself as police closed in, authorities said.
Officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. in downtown Racine saw people fleeing and encountered a man with a gun, the Racine Police Department said in a statement.
After a brief foot chase, police negotiated with the man for several minutes, but he turned the gun on himself. No officers fired their weapons, police said.
Three shooting victims were taken to a local hospital, and two more turned up at hospitals in different cities, police said. Four of the victims were male and one was female. None appeared to have life-threatening injuries.
Police provided no information about the identity of the shooter or his victims or the relationships between them, but said the shootings appeared to be domestic-related.
AG asks state Supreme Court to order sex assault sentence
CHICAGO — The state attorney general’s office has asked the Illinois Supreme Court to impose a sentence in a case where a western Illinois judge threw out the sexual assault conviction of an 18-year-old man.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a mandamus complaint and a motion for supervisory order Thursday asking the state’s highest court to order Judge Robert K. Adrian to sentence Drew S. Clinton in accordance with state law.
Adrian presided over a three-day bench trial in which Clinton was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at a graduation party in Quincy in May. After originally finding Clinton guilty on one count of criminal sexual assault in October, Adrian threw out the conviction last month when Clinton appeared for sentencing, saying there had been “plenty of punishment” and that he wouldn’t impose the mandatory minimum sentence of four years in prison.
The case sparked wide outrage.
Raoul said that the mandatory sentencing range set by the Illinois General Assembly for felony criminal sexual assault is four to 15 years in prison.
“In addition to the insensitivity to the victim in this case, the judge’s decision to vacate the conviction and call the 148 days Clinton served in county jail ‘plenty of punishment,’ demonstrates an abuse of power,” Raoul said a statement.
Last month, Adrian was reassigned to small claims, legal matters and probate documents instead of presiding over the criminal docket.
Trial date set for fatal 2020 Cedar Rapids shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A March trial date has been set in a 2020 shooting that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Cedar Rapids.
The trial of Johnnie Osborne IV, 27, is set to begin on March 29. The Gazette reports he is charged with first-degree murder, termination of pregnancy during a forcible felony, attempted murder and willful injury in connection with the May 1, 2020, shooting.
Prosecutors say Osborne shot his girlfriend, Asia Grice, 25, in her head in a Cedar Rapids apartment and her unborn child did not survive. Grice’s friend, Keonna Smith, was also shot and seriously injured.
Smith told investigators that Grice and Osborne had been temporarily staying with her for about a month before the shooting. On the day of the shooting, she said she heard a loud bang in the living room before Osborne opened her bedroom door and shot at her several times.
Spectators sickened at monster truck rally
WATERLOO, Iowa — Three people who were attending a monster truck rally in Waterloo were taken to a hospital Saturday night with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Waterloo Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ben Petersen told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that truck exhaust was assumed to be the source of the carbon monoxide that sickened the spectators.
The three people became ill around 9 p.m. Saturday when the crowd was filing out of the National Cattle Congress complex at the end of the event.
The monster truck rally featured several top trucks including Bounty Hunter, Scarlet Bandit, Rat Attack and Hot Tamale. The event also featured a kids power wheel car race at intermission.
3 University of Illinois faculty recognized for engineering
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Three faculty members at the University of Illinois have been elected to the National Academy of Engineering, according to the university.
They are among 111 new U.S. members and 22 international members elected this year. They will be formally inducted in October in Washington, D.C.
The academy says membership “honors those who have made outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice or education.”
The new members from the University of Illinois are William Hammack, Youssef Hashash and Klara Nahrstedt.
Hammack is a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering and the creator and host of the “engineerguy” video series on YouTube. Has has created more than 200 segments for public radio.
Hashash is a professor in civil and environmental engineering whose research focus includes deep excavations and tunneling in urban areas and earthquake engineering.
Nahrstedt is the chair of engineering in computer science and the director of the Coordinated Science Laboratory at the university. Her research focuses on “trustworthy multimedia distributed systems and networking,” according to the university.