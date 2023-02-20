2 Cedar Rapids tourism board members sentenced to prison
Two leaders of a Cedar Rapids tourism board have been ordered to serve time in federal prison for defrauding a bank to support a music festival that lost $2.3 million.
Aaron McCreight, the former CEO of GO Cedar Rapids, was sentenced to 18 months and Douglas Hargrave, the former chief financial officer, to 15 months. The Des Moines Register reports that both also were ordered together to pay more than $1.4 million in restitution.
McCreight and Hargrave previously admitted defrauding a Cedar Rapids bank by misrepresenting revenue projections to get loans for Newbo Evolve. The three-day 2018 music festival staged by Go Cedar Rapids included performances by the band Maroon 5 and singer Kelly Clarkson.
As the event dates approached, the tourism agency did not have the money to, among other things, pay Clarkson or buy alcohol for the concert venue, prosecutors said.
GO Cedar Rapids couldn’t repay a $1.5 million loan from Bankers Trust or $800,000 promised to vendors and eventually went out of business.
Mason City plastic, glass recycling going to landfill
MASON CITY, Iowa — For more than three months, all of the glass and plastic in Mason City’s curbside recycling bins hasn’t been recycled at all.
Instead, the city has been forced to dump glass and plastic recyclables at the Landfill of North Iowa because the Mason City Recycling Center no longer accepts glass or plastic.
“We’ve kept picking it up in hopes that we would be able to find an outlet for it,” City Administrator Aaron Burnett told the Mason City Globe Gazette. “Unfortunately, we do not have an outlet at this time. What we’ve been doing is talking to the landfill here about options we have there to potentially take materials like this and build a transfer station so we’re able to move them someplace else.”
Heather Eilering, office manager at MCRC, said the reason it stopped accepting glass and plastic was simple.
“We couldn’t even give it away,” she said of glass and plastic. “We also have no place to store it.”
Brattrub said he hasn’t figured out the exact tonnage being disposed of at the landfill each day, but knows the city is being charged the normal rate of $37 per ton.
Burnett and Brattrub each said they plan to continue to pick up recycling as usual for now, but Burnett said a short-term stoppage on glass and plastic is possible down the road. Brattrub said he doesn’t want people becoming confused about what they can or cannot put in their bins.
Wisconsin Supreme Court primaries on Tuesday’s ballots
MADISON, Wis. — A conservative tilt on the Wisconsin Supreme Court has given Republicans victories on voting restrictions, gerrymandered legislative districts and other high-stakes cases in recent years.
Voters now have a chance to tip that balance toward the left, with implications for abortion rights and perhaps the outcome of the 2024 presidential election in one of the nation’s most closely divided political battlegrounds.
Tuesday’s primary will feature two conservatives and two liberals running for the seat of a retiring conservative justice. The top two finishers advancing to the April 4 general election.
The eventual winner will determine whether conservatives maintain the majority on the officially nonpartisan court or it flips to 4-3 liberal control for at least the next two years. The court came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s win in the state in 2020, and both major parties are preparing for another close margin in the 2024 contest.
“For a lot of Americans, this is the moment that they can catch their breath after all the intensity of 2022,” said Ben Wikler, chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party. “But in Wisconsin, this race is at least as important as all the battles of the last two years.”
The Supreme Court election campaign could break national spending records if a conservative and a liberal make it through the primary, with issues such as abortion, the fate of legislative maps, union rights and challenges to election results at stake.
The contest is the latest example of how officially nonpartisan court races have grown into political battles as major legal fights play out at the state level.
Former UW chancellor Blank dies of cancer
MADISON, Wis. — Rebecca Blank, an economist who served as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has died, less than a year after announcing that she had an aggressive form of cancer. She was 67.
Blank’s illness forced her to step aside last July from a new job as president of Northwestern University.
“Becky was a transformational leader for UW–Madison, serving during challenging times,” said Provost Karl Scholz, the school’s chief academic officer. “Early in her tenure, she helped navigate difficult budget cuts; late in her tenure, the COVID pandemic. She was wise and decisive.”
Blank died Friday, the university said.
She was chancellor in Madison from 2013 to 2022. Blank was credited with creating Bucky’s Tuition Promise — named after the school’s Badger mascot — which guarantees scholarships and grants for students whose household income is $65,000 or less.
She announced her cancer diagnosis last July, just weeks after leaving Wisconsin.
Illinois governor set to enact mandatory paid leave
CHICAGO — Expansive paid leave legislation requiring Illinois employers to give workers time off based on hours worked, to be used for any reason, is ready for action by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who said he will sign it.
Requiring paid vacation is rare in the U.S. — just Maine and Nevada have similar laws — although common in other industrialized nations.
The legislation would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024. Employees will accrue one hour of paid leave for every 40 hours worked up to 40 hours total, although the employer may offer more. Employees can start using the time once they have worked for 90 days.
“Working families face enough challenges without the concern of losing a day’s pay when life gets in the way,” Pritzker said on Jan. 11, when the bill passed both chambers.
Ordinances in Cook County and Chicago already require employers to offer paid sick leave, and workers in those locations will continue to be covered by the existing laws rather than the new bill.
The Chicago and Cook County ordinances served as pilot programs for the statewide legislation, and assuaged critics who predicted mass business closures that didn’t come to fruition, said Sarah Labadie, director of advocacy and policy at Women Employed, a nonprofit that has fought for paid leave since 2008 and helped push through the legislation.
Peoria Democratic Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth sponsored the bill, which she said will “help to uplift working families” and “immediately help people.”
Newly-elected House Republican Leader Tony McCombie said the mandated benefits could have a “detrimental effect” on small businesses and nonprofits “in an already unfriendly business climate.”
