An Iowa nurse who was sanctioned by the state Board of Nursing for adopting the baby of a former patient was fired this week after the board mistakenly claimed she had been charged with financially exploiting a patient.
In January, the Iowa Board of Nursing sanctioned Miriam Simon of Waverly for violating state regulations pertaining to patient privacy and for attempting to initiate an emotional, social or business relationship with a patient for personal gain regardless of the patient’s consent.
Those charges stemmed from Simon’s decision to adopt the baby of a patient she treated while working in the obstetrics unit at Decorah’s Winneshiek Medical Center in September 2021. The hospital fired Simon after learning of the adoption in 2022. The Iowa Capital Dispatch reported the board’s sanctions on Feb. 17, and five days later Simon was fired by her new employer, Cresco’s Regional Health Services of Howard County.
The Cresco hospital apparently based its decision, at least in part, on incorrect information the Board of Nursing had transmitted to a national database called Nursys. The Nursys.com website is the National Council of State Boards of Nursing’s public repository of disciplinary data.
Simon said that while checking the Nursys database, hospital officials in Cresco saw erroneous information suggesting Simon had been sanctioned by the Board of Nursing for the financial exploitation of a patient — a serious offense that can lead to criminal charges. After Simon’s attorney contacted the Board of Nursing about the error, a board official apologized and the information on the Nursys website was corrected.
Simon said Friday that the correction, so far, hasn’t made any difference in her employment status: She’s still without a job.
