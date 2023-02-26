An Iowa nurse who was sanctioned by the state Board of Nursing for adopting the baby of a former patient was fired this week after the board mistakenly claimed she had been charged with financially exploiting a patient.

In January, the Iowa Board of Nursing sanctioned Miriam Simon of Waverly for violating state regulations pertaining to patient privacy and for attempting to initiate an emotional, social or business relationship with a patient for personal gain regardless of the patient’s consent.

