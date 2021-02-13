Webster County prepares for major solar project
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Webster County in north-central Iowa is looking to get in on a wave of green energy by setting up a massive array of solar panels large enough to power 30,000 homes.
The panels will be ground-installed on more than 950 acres about three miles southeast of Badger in the northeastern part of the county. Energy collected from the panels will be fed into a nearby substation of MidAmerican Energy to go into the transmission grid. The power utility will eventually take ownership of the solar array.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring and be done by next winter, Webster County Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeff Johnson said.
The project was approved by the Webster County Board of Adjustment on Jan. 18 and by the Iowa Utilities Board on Feb. 3.
Davenport man faces felony hit-and-run charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man was facing felony charges after being arrested Friday in a fatal hit-and-run in January.
Mark Lance Blackwood, 63, was booked into the Scott County Jail on possible charges of homicide by vehicle/reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, both felonies.
Affidavits in the case allege Blackwood hit Eric L. Johnson, 60, of Rock Island, Ill., on January 18. Johnson was carried on the car for about 140 feet and then fell beneath the vehicle and was dragged nearly 3,000 feet, police said.
Officers located the suspected SUV the next day parked in front of Blackwood’s home, police said.
Police alleged in the arrest affidavit that Blackwood knew or should have reasonably known that he struck a person and that he didn’t report the crash to the police or medical personnel.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A woman accused of driving three men suspected of firing a barrage of shots into a Sioux City home during a New Year’s party and killing a woman has pleaded not guilty to gun charges.
Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, pleaded not guilty Thursday to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.
Police say Gutierrez drove 19-year-old Christopher Morales, 18-year-old Carlos Morales and 18-year-old Anthony Bauer to the house shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. The three men are charged with firing at least 27 shots into the house, where 20-25 people were at a New Year’s party, and killing 18-year-old Mia Kritis. Three others were wounded.
The three men have each pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.
Wisconsin lieutenant governor faces campaign-finance fine
MADISON, Wis. — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ campaign was fined more than $1,600 for taking too much in in-kind contributions from a political action committee, a fine the campaign inaccurately stated as a payment for legal fees to the state Elections Commission, according to a published report.
State law limits a candidate for lieutenant governor to $26,000 in donations from a PAC. But campaign records show Barnes’ campaign received five in-kind donations from the Wisconsin Working Families Party Political Action Committee in 2018 for a value of $27,652, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The Milwaukee Democrat agreed to pay a $1,652 forfeiture to the state Ethics Commission for the excessive amount, described in a July 2020 campaign report as legal fees.
A state Republican spokeswoman criticized Barnes for the campaign finance violation, saying it fits of a pattern of mistakes by Barnes who in the past has been delinquent on property taxes and was blocked from registering a car because of unpaid parking tickets.
Wisconsin DNR accepting public comment on wolf hunt
MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources policy board is set to hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss launching a wolf hunt immediately.
People can submit public comments on the hunt through the DNR’s website until 11 a.m. Sunday.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed wolves in the lower 48 states from the federal endangered species list in January, returning management to the states. The move is among Trump administration actions on the environment that President Joe Biden has ordered reviewed.
Wisconsin law mandates the DNR run a wolf season from November through February. The department had planned to start the season this November but Republican legislators demanded the department start the season immediately, fearing Biden might restore protections for the creatures.
The DNR board in late January refused to order an immediate hunt, noting that Wisconsin’s Chippewa tribes haven’t been consulted as per treaty requirements.
A Jefferson County judge on Thursday ordered the department to start the hunt now. That means the DNR will have to rush to establish quotas and issue permits before the season window closes at the end of February.
Chicago man arrested for 4th time impersonating an officer
CHICAGO — A man arrested three times for impersonating a Chicago police officer, including once at age 14, has been arrested again for the crime, Chicago police said Thursday.
Vincent Richardson, 26, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony impersonation of a police officer. He is accused of pretending to be a Chicago police sergeant on Jan. 14, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3. Authorities haven’t released details on Richardson’s latest actions.
Richardson was arrested in 2009 at age 14 after being so convincing as a police officer he was assigned a radio and went on patrol with a real officer.
He also was arrested in 2013 and 2015.