Prosecutors won’t charge former Wisconsin state senator
MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors have decided not to charge a former Wisconsin state senator who was involved in a car crash that left a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead.
Ashland County District Attorney David Meany told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that there isn’t enough evidence to show former Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley acted in a criminally negligent or reckless way. He added that police and Wisconsin State Patrol investigators haven’t referred charges to his office, either.
Recommended for you
Alyssa Ortman, 27, and daughter Khaleesi Fink were killed in the crash July 22 in Ashland County. Police say Bewley, 70, pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman’s car. Ortman collided with Bewley, then spun across the median into the path of another vehicle, driven by Jodi Munson.
Ortman was traveling at 100 mph, nearly 60 mph over the speed limit, at the time of the crash, according to Wisconsin State Patrol investigation records. State troopers found a vape pen in her car containing Delta8, a compound similar to marijuana.
Bewley did not run for reelection in November.
Evers’ budget includes millions of dollars for veterans’ needs
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers’ executive budget will include millions of additional dollars to help Wisconsin veterans with their mental health and educational needs, the governor’s office announced Thursday.
Evers is set to release his full 2023-25 spending plan to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Feb. 15. The Legislature’s finance committee will spend the spring revising the document before sending it back to the full Senate and Assembly for approval. From there the budget goes back to Evers, who can rewrite it to his liking with his partial veto powers.
The governor’s office said his budget will include $500,000 to evaluate post-Sept. 11 veterans’ needs; an additional $1 million annually for county and tribal veterans services offices; nearly $3 million to help University of Wisconsin System campuses provide services for veterans and military personnel; and $250,000 to help provide dogs to veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
The proposed budget also would relax eligibility requirements for property tax credits for veterans and surviving spouses. The move would provide an additional $43.2 million in tax relief for claimants over the next two years, according to the governor’s office.
Woman pleads guilty to running prostitution ring from Chicago
CHICAGO — A 35-year-old woman who prosecutors said operated a multistate prostitution business from a three-story Chicago building that functioned like a brothel pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal conspiracy charge.
A federal indictment unsealed in 2019 said Jessica Nesbitt took in millions of dollars through prostitution services that she and her employees provided in Illinois; Washington, D.C.; California; Florida; Indiana; Nevada and Wisconsin.
Nesbitt, who has been free on bond since 2019 and cares for a teenage son, faces up to five years in prison. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled to happen May 3.
“Ms. Nesbitt has accepted full responsibility for all of her deeds,” her attorney, Barry Sheppard, told reporters at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse.
Nesbitt admitted arranging prostitution services with herself and employees at rates of $300 to $1,000 per hour. She admitted in a plea agreement with prosecutors that she took in more than $1 million in payments from clients over seven years through her business, Kink Extraordinaire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.