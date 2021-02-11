Iowa man faces multiple charges in fatal crash
PERRY, Iowa — A western Iowa man faces several charges after investigators say he caused a crash earlier this month that killed a Minburn woman and seriously injured her 7-year-old son.
Stephen Wink, 53, of Council Bluffs, has been charged with driving while barred, driving with a revoked license, driving under suspension and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.
A crash report by the Iowa State Patrol said Wink was driving the night of Feb. 2 when his vehicle crossed the center line on a road south of Perry and crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by Danyel Hardisty, 39, who died at the scene.
Hardisty’s son remains hospitalized with broken legs, fingers and a cracked skull, as well as internal injuries.
Dallas County Chief Deputy Adam Infante said he expects officials to file charges of vehicular homicide and operating while intoxicated against Wink, who has a long history of driving offenses and had been barred from driving at the time of the crash. Infante said investigators are waiting for Wink’s blood test results. Wink remained jailed Wednesday in lieu of $500,000 cash bond.
Man charged with murder in Marshalltown case
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a shooting that left a Marshalltown man dead and another injured, police said Wednesday.
Robert J. Thomas, 37, was charged in the March 2020 death of Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis, of Marshalltown. Thomas also was charged with attempted murder in relation to the shooting of 27-year-old Devonte Allen Brooks.
Police said Thomas was already being held in the Marshall County Jail on unrelated charges. He remains in custody pending an initial court appearance. The investigation is continuing.
Illinoisans with health issues eligible for vaccine
QUINCY, Ill. — Illinois residents under 65 years old with pre-existing medical conditions will be eligible to receive vaccination to protect them against COVID-19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.
The Phase 1B distribution plan on Feb. 25 will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for vaccinating pregnant women and people with diabetes, heart disease, cancer, sickle cell disease and other conditions.
Currently, those eligible for vaccination include health care workers, nursing home residents and workers, some other “front-line essential” workers and all residents 65 or older.
The Pritzker administration said the expansion is possible due to increased federal vaccine shipments to the state.
2 killed, 1 injured in Chicago expressway crash
CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were killed and a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured when a car crashed along a Chicago expressway and ended up on top of a concrete barrier, police said Wednesday.
Illinois State Police said the Chicago Heights man was driving a Chrysler sedan along the Dan Ryan Expressway on the city’s South Side when he lost control of the vehicle and it struck an overhead sign pole before coming to a rest atop a concrete median barrier about 11 p.m. Tuesday.
The man and a 17-year-old boy from Sauk Village died, while the 16-year-old boy, also from Sauk Village, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver’s name and the names of the two teenage passengers were not immediately released by authorities.
Police said the crash closed the expressway’s southbound express lanes for about six hours before all lanes reopened about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
Mayor closes hotel after weekend shooting
BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. — A suburban Chicago mayor has temporarily suspended a hotel’s business license after a deadly mass shooting there last weekend.
The action by Bloomingdale Mayor Franco Coladipietro means the Indian Lakes Hotel must cease operations for 10 days while the west suburban village considers other action.
One person was killed and six others were wounded after gunfire broke out at a party in the hotel.
Police were called to the hotel around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the shooting occurred after a party in which two groups rented a few rooms, then invited nearly 200 people.
Detectives believe the group was there to film a rap video.
The man who was killed was identified as James McGill, 27, of Chicago.
Wisconsin GOP eyes elimination of taxes on PPP loans
MADISON, Wis. — The Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee approved a bill Wednesday that would cut taxes by $540 million by the middle of 2023, largely by eliminating taxes on federal loans to business to help them through the pandemic.
The full Legislature could vote to pass it as soon as Tuesday. Democrats on the budget committee argued that the bill cost too much and was another hand-out to businesses that took the loans but still flourished during the pandemic. Republicans countered that the bill brings state tax code in line with federal code.
Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, would have to sign the bill for the tax cut to take effect. Asked whether Evers would veto the measure, his spokeswoman, Britt Cudaback, responded with a statement from the governor saying he would keep doing everything he can to support small businesses during the pandemic.
The federal government launched an economic stimulus project called the Paycheck Protection Program last year to help small business stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The program offers low-interest loans to businesses. Companies typically must have fewer than 500 workers to qualify. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ popcorn company in Burlington received between $150,000 and $350,000 through the program last year.
The loans are tax deductible under federal code but not under the state code. The bill would align the two codes, resulting in a $419 million revenue loss for the state over the next three fiscal years, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.