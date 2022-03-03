Legislature sends transgender sports bill to Iowa governor
DES MOINES — Iowa legislators on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that would prohibit biological males from participating in girls high school sports and women’s college athletics.
Gov. Kim Reynolds supports the legislation, and if she signs the bill Iowa will join 10 other GOP-run states with such laws. The state Senate approved the bill Wednesday 31-17, days after the House passed it on a 55-39 vote. Only Republicans supported the measure.
Opponents argue it is state-sanctioned bullying of transgender children. Supporters say it is needed to protect female athletes against unfair competition by males who identify as females.
Bird flu found in Iowa flock
DES MOINES — Bird flu has been detected in a backyard flock of ducks and chickens in western Iowa, federal officials said Wednesday, a troubling development for a state that is home to the nation’s largest number of egg-laying hens.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in the flock of fewer than 50 birds in Pottawattamie County. State officials quarantined the affected location and the birds were killed and incinerated to prevent the spread of the disease.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said since it was a small noncommercial flock there would be no resulting trade or supply chain issues.
Biden visits Superior bridge
SUPERIOR, Wis. — President Joe Biden visited the crucial state of Wisconsin on Wednesday to promote one of his top accomplishments, a bipartisan infrastructure measure that will distribute billions of dollars to fix roads, bridges and other public works.
Biden’s trip was part of a customary post-State of the Union blitz. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen touched down in Chicago, where she had lunch at a Ukrainian restaurant in a show of solidarity with the besieged country and spoke at the University of Illinois’ campus in the city.
Yellen defended the administration’s economic sanctions on Russia, saying they’ve driven down the worth of the ruble and forced Moscow to close the stock market for days to limit losses.
Judge fines Vos, Gableman
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday ruled that Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman denied or delayed access to requested public records related to the investigation into the 2020 presidential election.
Remington also ruled that Vos and Gableman would be responsible for covering legal costs of the liberal group American Oversight that brought the lawsuit. He also fined Vos, Gableman and the Assembly $1,000 each, fines that would likely be paid by taxpayers if they stand.
Remington said in his ruling Wednesday that Vos’ and Gableman’s “denials, delays, and refusals violate the letter and the spirit of Wisconsin’s public records law.”
Chicago businessman pleads guilty in face-mask swindle
CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago businessman has admitted to swindling two hospitals that had sought coveted protective face masks in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dennis W. Haggerty Jr., of Burr Ridge, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Chicago to wire fraud and money laundering charges. He now likely faces a sentence of about three years in prison and an order directing him to pay more than $2.5 million in restitution.
His sentencing is set for May 25.