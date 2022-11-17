Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and 39 other attorneys general announced a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices this week.

Iowa will receive nearly $6.2 million from the settlement, according to a news release. Additionally, the agreement requires Google to provide more transparency measures for location tracking services, including showing more information to users when they turn a location-related account setting on or off, and creating a “Location Technologies” webpage explaining the types of location data Google collects and how that information is used.

