Reynolds appoints criminal justice panel
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has named 14 officials to a committee she has created that will make recommendations for removing racial bias from the Iowa criminal justice system and help reduce recidivism among former offenders.
Reynolds said the group’s recommendations will form the foundation of a package of legislative proposals aimed at advancing her second chance initiative, which will include her continued push for a constitutional amendment that grants felons the right to vote.
The committee is chaired by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and includes leaders from departments of corrections, public safety, the law enforcement academy, the parole board and state public defender’s office.
Boone to pay $80,000 in search settlement
DES MOINES — The state and the city of Boone have agreed to pay $80,000 to an Iowa drug suspect who was arrested after an illegal search.
The State Appeal Board on Monday approved the payout under a legal settlement with Daniel Vinnece. The state and the city will split the cost. Parole officer Kari White was fired over the April 2018 search.
An investigation by the Department of Correctional Services found that White conspired with a Boone detective to search Vinnece’s home without a warrant, days before he was to be released from parole.
Unlike police, parole officers can conduct home visits to check on parolees without a warrant. White, however, was not Vinnece’s parole officer and there was no need for such a check.
The search led to the discovery of drugs and Vinnece’s arrest. But the charges were dropped after a judge ruled the search was illegal.
Chicago’s top cop considers retirement
CHICAGO — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says he is considering retirement.
Johnson was at City Hall on Monday for a budget hearing when he told reporters he’s thinking of leaving the job he’s held for more than three years and a department he joined more than three decades ago. He says his decision has nothing to do with an investigation into a recent incident in which he was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV.
Johnson said he started contemplating retirement last month when he was in London for a Chicago Bears-Oakland Raiders game. He said that trip was his first vacation since becoming superintendent. He says it made him “realize how much of a sacrifice you make.”
Wisconsin DNR says bear harvest declines
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin wildlife officials say hunters killed slightly fewer bears in 2019 than last year.
The Department of Natural Resources said Monday that preliminary data shows hunters took 3,648 bears. That’s down slightly from 3,680 in 2018.
Kills increased by 36% across the southern two-thirds of the state over 2018. Harvest in the north-central region was up 20%.
More than 120,000 hunters applied for either a bear permit or a preference point for 2019.
UW-Madison using food delivery robots
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is using rolling robots to deliver food.
The school entered into a contact with Starship Technologies this summer to get access to a fleet of 30 robots that resemble coolers on wheels. The robots can navigate sidewalks autonomously although human controllers can take over at a moment’s notice.
Students and faculty can order food from several university restaurants through a Starship app on their phones and watch the robots’ progress as they travel to their address. Users will get an alert when the robot arrives. Each delivery will cost $1.99. That money will go to Starship Technologies.
The robots began deliveries Monday on the campus’ north side.