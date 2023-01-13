URBANA, Ill. — A federal jury has found in favor of a former University of Illinois professor in a lawsuit two women filed accusing him of sexually and emotionally exploiting them when they were his students.

The jury in Urbana decided in Thursday's verdict that the two plaintiffs had not proven their federal claims of gender violence, forced labor, sex trafficking and involuntary servitude against Gary Xu.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.