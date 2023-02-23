DES MOINES — Margarine would be banned from school lunches in Iowa under a bill that advanced Thursday from an Iowa House panel.

Rep. Jeff Shipley, R-Birmingham, said he proposed House File 341, which also prohibits hydrogenated vegetable oil as an ingredient in school lunches, because he’s concerned about children’s physical and mental health.

