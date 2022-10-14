Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
VILLAGE OF WINDSOR, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a fatal shooting by a Dane County sheriff's deputy outside a hotel north of Madison.
According to the DOJ, the deputy made contact with a vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 in the Village of Windsor Thursday evening.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the deputy was involved in a "critical incident" that caused the deputy to shoot, striking a person.
DOJ and Barrett did not say what led the deputy to use deadly force against the individual who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The deputy is on administrative duty per department policy.
Numerous agencies, including the DOJ, sheriff's office, Windsor Police Department and DeForest/Windsor EMS, responded to the scene.
The village is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Madison.
