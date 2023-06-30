Jailer fired for excessive force gets unemployment
A Des Moines County jailer who was fired for excessive force earlier this year after using a Taser four times on a female inmate is entitled to jobless benefits, a judge has ruled.
Russell Elliott worked for the eastern Iowa county for 24 years before he was fired in February. After the Taser was twice deployed, Elliott used the device two more times to deliberately “drive stun” the inmate — using the Taser a total of four times over the course of five minutes.
The inmate resisted when jailers attempted to remove an unauthorized shower curtain from her cell.
On Feb. 21, Elliott was fired for the use of excessive force. He subsequently applied for unemployment benefits, which led to a hearing before Administrative Law Judge Adrienne Williamson.
In ruling that Elliott was entitled to jobless benefits, Williamson stated that to the extent that Elliott’s “use of force was excessive, it was not a deliberate violation or disregard of standards of behavior employer had a right to expect of him. Nor was it a recurring act of carelessness or negligence. (He) acted in the situation to the best of his ability and with a good faith belief that his use of the Taser was necessary to prevent injury to the officers.”
Wisconsin Senate passes budget plan to Assembly
The Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday approved a $99 billion two-year budget for Wisconsin that includes a $3.5 billion income tax cut and cuts to the University of Wisconsin System’s diversity programs.
The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the budget today before sending the document to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for the final word on it.
The Senate passed the proposal 20-13, with all Democrats along with Republican Sens. Steve Nass, of Whitewater, and Rob Hutton, of Brookfield, voting against the proposal.
Evers previously said he would veto a budget that cuts the University of Wisconsin System’s diversity programs. He also said he opposes the tax cut for the wealthy that Republicans added to the state’s 2023-25 spending plan. But he told WISN-TV this past weekend that he was going to wait to see how the Senate and Assembly modified the document before committing to a veto.
The budget includes parts of a bipartisan compromise reached with Evers to increase funding for K-12 schools by $1 billion. Evers struck that deal with Republican legislative leaders as part of a larger package to boost funding for local governments by $1 billion, including giving Milwaukee county and city the option to raise local sales taxes to avoid bankruptcy.
Democrats hope Evers will make changes with his broad partial-veto power once the budget passes the Senate, followed by the Assembly today.
Evers has the option to veto the entire budget, which would require the Legislature to start over, a move he’s threatened to make if UW’s funding for diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, programs is cut. Evers has not specified what he may veto.