Iowa man found guilty in death of man whose body was burned
SIGOURNEY, Iowa — An Iowa man was convicted Tuesday of killing a man last year and leaving his body burning in a ditch.
A jury found Steven Vogel, 32, of Grinnell, guilty of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of Michael Williams, 44, whose body was found burning in a rural Jasper County ditch on Sept. 16, 2020.
Vogel is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13.
Police believe Williams’ body was in Vogel’s basement in Grinnell for several days, The Des Moines Register reported. Testimony during the trial indicated Vogel told witnesses he killed Williams out of jealousy over a “love triangle” involving Vogel’s girlfriend.
Williams was Black and all four suspects are White. Authorities and the Iowa-Nebraska chapter of the NAACP have said there is no evidence to suggest Williams was killed because of his race.
Three other Grinnell residents — Julia Cox, Roy Garner and Cody Johnson — were charged with destroying evidence of the killing. Garner and Cox were also accused of abusing Williams’ corpse and helping Vogel transport Williams’ body. It wasn’t clear Tuesday if the three defendants have attorneys.
During closing arguments, Vogel’s attorneys suggested the killing was not premeditated and claimed prosecutors lacked DNA to prove the killing.
Parents sue Wisconsin school district over gender transition policyWAUKESHA, Wis. — Some parents are suing the Kettle Moraine School District over a policy that allows minor students to change their names and gender pronouns at school without parental consent.
The lawsuit by two sets of parents was filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and the Alliance Defending Freedom in Waukesha County Circuit Court Wednesday.
The parents of a 12-year-old girl say they withdrew their daughter from the district to protect her mental health and preserve their parental role. They say the school district violated their constitutional rights as parents by using a male name and male pronouns to address their daughter at school without their consent and over their objections.
“Schools cannot override parents when it comes to decisions about their children. Gender identity transitions are no exception. Schools must defer to parents about what is best for their child,” said WILL deputy counsel Luke Berg.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs say the U.S. and state constitutions recognize the “inherent right” of parents to “direct the upbringing and education of children under their control” and that parents are the primary decision-makers in regards to their minor children.
They argue the Kettle Moraine School District adopted a policy that disregards parents’ decision about how their children will be addressed at school.
The school district declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.
Wisconsin man arrested after smashing car into City Hall
CUMBERLAND, Wis. — Police in a northwestern Wisconsin community said a man angry with a citation issued to a family member deliberately smashed through the front entrance to city hall, narrowly missing an officer.
Repair crews worked to repair the gaping hole left by the crash in Cumberland Tuesday.
Police Chief Heather Wolfe said an officer was sitting inside the building approximately 20 feet from where the man’s vehicle crashed through the wall. That officer was not injured, KARE-TV reports.
Investigators reviewing security footage said the act was intentional. They said the man made statements indicating he was angry with the department after an officer issued a citation to a family member.
The man was arrested and booked into jail on probable cause criminal damage to property, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated. Police have sent the case to the Barron County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of formal charges.
Brother: Guard killed in ATM shooting recently started job
CHICAGO — A woman who died after she and a fellow armored truck security guard were shot in Chicago while loading cash into an ATM had recently started the security job, her brother said.
LaShonda Hearts, 47, was shot six times Monday and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The other guard, a 46-year-old man, was shot twice in his abdomen and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, officials said.
Sean Hearts said his sister had started her armored truck security job with Garda within the past two months. Relatives said she leaves behind an adult son and a young granddaughter.
“She loved what she was doing, and, man, I guess, unfortunately it’s just a part of the job,” Sean Hearts, who is a pastor, told WLS-TV.
Police said at least two and as many as four gunmen “wearing all black with masks” approached the two Garda security guards Monday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side as they were loading an ATM, and demanded the money. They then shot the guards and ran off.
No arrests have been announced and the case has been turned over to the FBI’s Chicago field office, which typically handles bank robberies.
An FBI spokeswoman said the gunmen did not take any cash in the attack.