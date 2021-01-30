Iowa voters to decide on adding gun rights language to constitution
DES MOINES — Republicans in the Iowa Legislature have passed a resolution to add gun rights language to the Iowa Constitution and, if approved by voters, it would make Iowa one of only four states with language that could make it easier to strike down gun laws.
Republican lawmakers approved the resolution Thursday with all Democrats in both chambers voting no. Voters will decide on the resolution in the November 2022 general election.
The Legislature also passed the resolution in 2019. The Iowa Constitution requires proposed constitutional amendments to be approved twice before being placed on the ballot.
Republicans have tried for years to approve the amendment to more broadly guarantee guns rights in Iowa. It also adds a requirement that laws restricting gun rights be subject to strict scrutiny, the highest standard of judicial review.
Opponents said that could lead to courts striking down restrictions on gun background checks, permits required to carry a gun, and a ban on gun possession by people convicted of a felony.
Only Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri have passed similar language. Those states have among the highest rate of deaths from gun injuries in the nation, Democratic Rep. Bruce Hunter said.
Illinois to start accepting individual tax returns on Feb. 12
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Individual income tax returns for Illinois may be submitted starting Feb. 12.
The Illinois Department of Revenue announced that Feb. 12 is also the first day that the Internal Revenue service will begin accepting federal returns.
State officials say an error-free return filed electronically can trigger a direct-deposit refund within four to six weeks. The number of electronic filers increased by nearly 3% last year. Of 6.4 million returns filed, 87% were filed online and 63% qualified for refunds.
“Filing tax returns electronically and requesting direct deposit is still the fastest way for taxpayers to receive a refund,” Revenue Director David Harris said.
Harris encouraged filers to create a “MyTax Illinois” account, particularly because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. He said with an account, taxpayers may quickly respond to any filing inquiries and speed processing.
The 2020 tax filing deadline is Thursday, April 15. Revenue Department officials said they are working to protect filers from identity theft. They encouraged taxpayers to be vigilant in protecting personal information and to be alert to phone scams and email phishing.
National union leader: Chicago mayor must work with teachers
CHICAGO — American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten panned Mayor Lori Lightfoot Saturday morning for her Chicago Public Schools reopening plan the day after the mayor once again vowed in-person learning will reopen Monday for preschool to eighth grade students despite the lack of a deal with the teachers union.
Weingarten appeared at a Chicago Teachers Union virtual rally about 10 a.m. and castigated Lightfoot for the instability parents and teachers in the nation’s third largest public school district have experienced over the past few weeks.
“When someone like the mayor says it’s really important to actually stabilize and nurture a community and have education in school for kids, then it means you have to have the wherewithal to do that,” Weingarten said. “This is not an either-or. This is your city. This is your lives. This means that if there is in-school learning, we need to make it safe.”
She cited the return-to-school safety guidance from experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — whom both sides of the reopening debate have used to argue their point — and implored, “Why is the mayor not listening to the scientists? … The city of Chicago should be listening.”
CTU organized the virtual conference with politicians and labor leaders along with eight simultaneous car caravans that morning, according to a press release. The starting locations spanned from Simeon Career Academy High School in the Chatham neighborhood to Schurz High School in Old Irving Park.