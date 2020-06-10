Evers ends National Guard’s assistance to police
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin National Guard’s activation to assist police responding to protests in major cities across Wisconsin following the death of George Floyd is over, Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday.
Nearly 1,500 Guard members were mobilized over the past week to assist local police with protests, some of which were violent, in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine. Most protests were peaceful.
More than 1,200 members of the Wisconsin National Guard remain mobilized to help with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Campgrounds to begin reopening today with public health in mind
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin campgrounds closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic reopen starting today, but it won’t be business as usual.
Campers will have to make reservations ahead of time, won’t be able to purchase firewood on site and all buildings, observation towers, playgrounds, concessions and rentals will be closed. But bathrooms will be open as will the reason most campers come to the parks — the trails, boat launches, beaches and outdoor recreation areas.
If parks reach capacity, just as has been done since they reopened, they may be closed temporarily until crowding eases, said Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole on Tuesday.
“Concessions won’t be open, so you’ve got to bring your bug spray, the food you eat, band aids and bandages,” Cole said.
Paper-making company announces closure
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — A paper-making company announced Tuesday that it plans to close mills in Minnesota and Wisconsin because the coronavirus pandemic has depressed demand.
The Verso Corporation plans to close its mill in Duluth by the end of June and its mill in Wisconsin Rapids by the end of July.
The company expects to lay off 1,000 employees between the two mills, although some will continue working after July 31 to continue limited operations or maintenance. About 900 of the layoffs will come at the Wisconsin Rapids facility.
The company says a decline in demand for graphic paper due to the pandemic forced the move. Retail, sports, entertainment and tourism industries have reduced their use of print advertising during stay-at-home orders, according to a statement from Verso. Demand fell by 38% in April, the company said.
Chicago cancels Lollapalooza, other events through Labor Day
CHICAGO — Chicago officials on Tuesday canceled Lollapalooza and other summer festivals through Labor Day, citing concerns about the spread of coronavirus as the pandemic’s financial toll worsens.
Lollapalooza draws hundreds of thousands of people over four days to a lakefront park, generating more than $5 million for Chicago, but city officials said it was too risky with crowds packed close together.
“Bringing that many people from all over the country downtown in Grant Park every single day, we might as well just light ourselves on fire,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “It makes no sense given what we know about how this disease spreads.”
The financial cost of the coronavirus crisis continued to climb with Lightfoot estimating a $700 million budget shortfall. The first-term mayor said Chicago will try to delay some projects, but all options to address the budget hole remain on the table.
Police officer who made obscene gesture punished
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer who was photographed making an obscene gesture at people protesting following the death of George Floyd has been stripped of his police powers and placed on administrative duty, the department announced on Tuesday.
“The officer used a vulgar, offensive gesture directed at a member of the public while on duty and in uniform,” the department said in a statement announcing that Superintendent David Brown made the decision due to what was termed “conduct unbecoming.”
Brown will make a recommendation, but the Chicago Police Board will decide whether the officer will be disciplined or fired. Last week’s incident will first be investigated by the police department’s Internal Affairs bureau.
Man charged with setting police car on fire will be held until trial
CHICAGO — A man accused of setting fire to a Chicago police vehicle while wearing a Joker mask during protests over police misconduct will be held in custody until trial, a federal judge ruled Monday.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes ordered Timothy O’Donnell held pending trial after prosecutors asserted O’Donnell, 31, had a criminal record that included bond forfeiture and failure to appear for hearings in five states, including Illinois.
O’Donnell is charged with arson. Photos attached to a criminal complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court allegedly show O’Donnell holding a lit object and putting it in the gas tank of Chicago Police Department SUV.
Authorities say that although he was wearing the Joker mask, he was identified through a “PRETTY” tattoo seen on the person’s neck. A family member directed authorities to O’Donnell, authorities said.