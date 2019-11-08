State supreme court to hear appeal in flight case
DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court will take an appeal of an Iowa attorney who challenged a 2017 flight Gov. Kim Reynolds and her family took on a private jet to a football game in Memphis, Tenn.
Gary Dickey filed a complaint with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board in September 2018, alleging the $2,880 claimed for four seats on the jet in campaign documents underestimated the flight’s value.
The board dismissed his complaint, saying the estimate was reasonable.
Dickey appealed and a district court judge in December 2018 dismissed his challenge.
Dickey says in his appeal to the Supreme Court that Iowa campaign finance laws guarantee citizens accurate information and the court should establish a citizen’s right to challenge reports when they’re false.
Reynolds attended the Liberty Bowl to watch Iowa State play Memphis.
Davenport man dies after shooting
DAVENPORT — Authorities say a man wounded in a shooting died at a Davenport hospital.
Officers were sent around 11 p.m. Wednesday to check a report of a shooting. They were at the scene when they learned that a man believed to have been wounded there was taken by private vehicle to the hospital.
Police have identified him as 43-year-old Frederick Ewing. No arrests have been made.