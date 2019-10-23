Fitzgerald: Senate will quickly end gun special session
MADISON, Wis. — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin state Senate said Tuesday he plans to convene and then immediately adjourn a special session Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called on a pair of gun control measures, without debating or voting on the proposals.
Scott Fitzgerald, speaking to reporters in the Capitol, said there was no point in debating or holding hearings on the universal background check and “red flag” bills because Republicans, who hold a 19-14 majority, aren’t interested in passing them.
Evers on Monday called the special session, which forces the Legislature to at least formally meet to consider the bills. However, the Legislature is not required to take any action and the Republican leaders made clear Tuesday that they had no intention of voting on the bills.
4 Iowa school districts to pay $650K settlement
SIBLEY, Iowa — Attorneys for a child who was sexually assaulted by a teacher at an Iowa school have announced a $650,000 settlement paid by four school districts.
Spirit Lake attorney John Sandy said the settlement was agreed to by the school boards of Sibley-Ocheyedan, Sioux City, Akron-Westfield, and Mediapolis districts.
The lawsuit stemmed from the case of Kyle Ewinger, who was convicted in February of sexually abusing a student at Sibley-Ocheyedan. Prosecutors said Ewinger was a coach and teacher at the school in 2015 when he was found sleeping in his classroom beside a 10-year-old boy and fired.
Ewinger also was convicted in Nebraska last year of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy and is serving decades in prison.
Sandy said Ewinger was first suspected of inappropriate behavior with a student at Mediapolis in 2004, but the school district agreed not to report the behavior in exchange for his resignation. Sandy said Ewinger later taught at the Akron-Westerfield and Sioux City districts, which also didn’t report concerns.
Pritzker: Illinois will double spending on roads, bridges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois will double the amount of money it spends on road-building and repair in the next five years as part of a $45 billion statewide construction program approved last spring, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday.
The Democrat released the state’s annual five-year transportation improvement program, announcing that the state will spend $23 billion by 2025 on concrete for its deteriorating network of roadways.
Pritzker’s “Rebuild Illinois” had been a major campaign pledge for the first-term governor. However, it has been under scrutiny since the disclosure last month of a federal investigation focused in part on Sen. Martin Sandoval, a Chicago Democrat who was the former chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee.
2 men charged in Des Moines slaying
DES MOINES — Authorities say they’ve identified two suspects in the slaying of a man whose body was found in a homeless camp near downtown Des Moines.
Police said they’ve charged 46-year-old Des Moines resident Yancy Freland and 26-year-old Bryan Norris, also of Des Moines, with first- degree murder. Their attorneys in unrelated cases declined to comment Tuesday.
Freland already was in custody on a probation violation. Norris has been in custody since Sept. 13, charged with assault on a police officer.
The remains of 23-year-old Marshal Johnson were found Oct. 8 in a wooded area behind an abandoned manufacturing plant.
Police said Freland and Norris shot Johnson sometime after July 26 and said Norris cut Johnson’s neck. Police also said the two tried to burn his remains and then buried them.
Ex-Iowa mayor gets probation in pot case
JAMAICA, Iowa — The former mayor of a central Iowa community has been given two years of probation after pleading guilty to marijuana charges.
Guthrie County court records say former Jamaica Mayor LaDonna Kennedy was sentenced and given a deferred judgment Friday. Under a deferred judgment, her conviction can be removed from her record if she were to successfully complete the terms of her probation.
Kennedy and her husband, 59-year-old Randy Kennedy, were arrested Jan. 16 on various drug charges after Guthrie County sheriff’s deputies searching for a suspect in a separate crime knocked on their door. The suspect wasn’t found, but deputies called for a search warrant after smelling an “overwhelming odor of raw marijuana” coming from the home. Investigators said 18 marijuana plants, several bags of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found.
She resigned after her arrest.
Court records say Randy Kennedy pleaded guilty as well and was given 10 years in prison, suspended, and two years of probation.
Guard probing reprisal allegations
MADISON, Wis. — The National Guard is investigating allegations that Wisconsin commanders are trying to force a sergeant out of the service after he complained about sexual misconduct in his unit.
Wisconsin Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jay Ellis’ complaint last year has triggered two federal investigations. Both probes are ongoing.
Ellis has since alleged Guard officials have blocked him from his squadron’s facilities and are reviewing his medical history to set up a medical discharge and deny him full-time retirement benefits.
Wisconsin National Guard spokesman Joe Trovato said the Wisconsin Guard’s top commander, Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, has ordered an investigation into Ellis’ reprisal allegations. Trovato said Dunbar has brought in an officer from another state to conduct the probe independently.