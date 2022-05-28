A small, eastern Iowa convenience store is going to court to fight allegations that suspicious transactions at the store are evidence of food-assistance fraud.
Sam Foods, a 2,000-square foot store located in Davenport, was permanently barred in January from acting as a participating retailer in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. That decision, made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was based on findings of the agency’s Retailer Operations and Compliance office, which investigated transactions at the store last year.
The office concluded there had been a series of SNAP transactions in the store that established “clear and repetitive patterns of unusual, irregular, and inexplicable activity.” The store was charged with “trafficking,” which means that it was accused of exchanging food-assistance benefits for ineligible food items, alcohol, tobacco or cash.
That charge was based largely on an analysis of transactions at the store involving food-assistance beneficiaries who used their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards at Sam Foods. That analysis revealed multiple transactions made from the same SNAP accounts in unusually short time frames, as well as transactions that were unusually large given the size of the store and its product mix.
The store’s owner, Babli Saini, of Davenport, challenged the agency’s findings, arguing the store was located in a food desert with few competing retailers within a half-mile radius. The owner also claimed to sell expensive items including unspecified quantities of pizza puffs, cheeseburgers and hot wings that each retailed for more than $100. About 23% of the store’s sales were paid for with SNAP benefits, the owner claimed.
The owner also argued that some customers had made numerous trips to the store because they could not carry all their groceries in one trip, while others occasionally bought items for friends and relatives.
The store’s appeal was heard by an administrative review officer who upheld the department’s decision, concluding the owner had “inadequate explanations for the suspicious transactions and insufficient evidence to legitimize its transaction data.” The review officer also noted that the store’s SNAP transactions for one period exceeded the store’s total wholesale purchases for food during that time — even though 77% of the store’s sales to customers were not to SNAP beneficiaries.
As for the high-priced items the store claimed to sell, the review officer found that during an April 2021 store visit by an investigator, none of those items were on display as being available for bulk sale, and there were no posted prices for such items.
“Based on the store layout and available inventory, it is not credible that the appellant would so frequently conduct large transactions closely resembling those typically found at a supermarket or superstore,” the review officer ruled. He noted that similar stores in Iowa during one four-month time period averaged 3.5 transactions that were between $60 and $70, while Sam Foods recorded 263 such transactions. One SNAP beneficiary allegedly completed three transactions at the store for exactly $40, each of them spaced seven days apart.
This week, Sam Foods LLC filed a civil lawsuit against the federal government, alleging the Department of Agriculture’s actions were not based on an undercover investigation but were instead based on a flawed review of EBT transactions. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, seeks a court order enjoining the department’s Food and Nutrition Service from disqualifying Sam Food from participation in the food-assistance program.
The Department of Agriculture has yet to file a response to the lawsuit.
