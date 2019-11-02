In this June 25, 2019 file photo, Gov. J. B. Pritzker holds a bill that legalizes adult-use cannabis in the state of Illinois accompanied by state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, left, and state Sen. Toi Hutchinson, right, in Chicago. Illinois becomes the 11th to legalize the adult-use of recreational marijuana. Like in other states before it, advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana use in Illinois want the law to look backward as well as forward. It conscientiously attempts to ensure that those who profit from growing and selling the weed have substantial representation from the mostly impoverished neighborhoods nailed the hardest by decades of drug crackdowns.