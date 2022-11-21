Chicago suburb will pay $10 million to settle lawsuit linked to hit-and-run crash
OAK LAWN, Ill. — A Chicago suburb will pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 hit-and-run crash in which the village’s then-manager struck and critically injured a pedestrian with his municipal vehicle.
The Oak Lawn Village Board approved the settlement on Nov. 8, resolving a lawsuit that was filed in January 2020 on behalf of Mark Berkshire, 51. The settlement still needs a judge’s approval.
Berkshire’s attorney, Victor Henderson, confirmed the settlement Friday. He said Berkshire remains in a nursing home facility, cannot walk independently and requires specialized care, the Daily Southtown reported.
“He’s not lived independently since the day of the accident,” Henderson said.
According to the settlement agreement, Oak Lawn does not admit to any liability or wrongdoing in the October 2019 accident.
Larry Deetjen, then the village’s manager, was driving his village-owned vehicle when he struck Berkshire as he was crossing a street. Berkshire suffered multiple fractures to his body and head as well as swelling of the brain.
After striking Berkshire, police said Deetjen continued driving without stopping.
Deetjen was charged with misdemeanors, including leaving the scene of an accident. He retired from Oak Lawn in November 2019 at age 70.
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death accused of taking selfies with body
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie videos and photos with the victim’s body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology.
Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Mich., was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. Authorities say Anderson then stole’s Ernst’s car and killed another man in Alabama.
Anderson remains jailed in Alabama, where he pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge of capital murder in the stabbing death of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon, WLUK-TV reported.
Court documents show that Anderson found Ernst through a smartphone app men use to meet other men for sex. Ernst was the one person who “replied back,” Anderson said.
Investigators say that in addition to the Bible verse and note, they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
A medical examiner counted about 50 stab wounds to Ernst’s body, mostly to the head, neck and abdomen.
