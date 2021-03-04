Police: Live pipe bomb found at polling place
ANKENY, Iowa — The discovery of a live pipe bomb at a central Iowa polling place as voters were casting ballots in a special election forced an evacuation of the building, police said.
Officers called to the Lakeside Center in Ankeny around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday found a device that looked like a pipe bomb in grass near the center. Police later confirmed in a news release that the device was a pipe bomb.
The banquet hall was being used as a polling place for an Ankeny school district special election. Police evacuated the building, and the State Fire Marshal and agents with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called in. Technicians safely detonated the device, and the center was reopened around 12:30 p.m. — about three hours after the device was discovered, police said. No one was injured.
School superintendent could lose job over COVID response
DES MOINES — A decision by the superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district to stick with remote learning in the midst of a pandemic could end up costing him his job.
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Ahart of his administrator license, saying it found probable cause that Ahart failed to submit or implement a lawful plan to return students to the classroom for the 2020-21 school year, television station WOI reported Wednesday. The license is a state requirement to hold the position of schools superintendent in Iowa.
At the time of Ahart’s decision, Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds required schools to provide at least 50% of teaching in classrooms and allowed districts to seek temporary reprieves to teach online only when virus activity rose to especially high levels. In January, Reynolds signed into law requirements that schools offer a full-time, in-person learning option, despite an outcry from teachers, school nurses and other education professionals who said pushing children back into classrooms during the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t safe.
The examiners board, which is appointed by the governor, has given Ahart the choice to surrender his license or agree to accept a lesser sanction. The board cites complaints received Sept. 30 and Oct. 21 that Des Moines schools had not returned to in-person teaching.
Ahart is scheduled to appear May 20 before an administrative law judge.
Des Moines School Board Chairwoman Dwana Bradley and Vice Chairman Rob Barron defended Ahart in a written statement Wednesday, saying his decisions on remote learning were made at the direction of the school board. They also pushed back against the Board of Education Examiners’ findings, saying Des Moines schools have been in compliance with in-person learning requirements and are making up instructional time from the beginning of the year.
“Trying to save the lives of Iowans, during a period unlike anything any one of us has ever experienced, should not be met with an attack on Dr. Ahart’s career,” the statement said. “This complaint does nothing to benefit the children of our school district and move us past the pandemic.”
Des Moines schools educate more than 33,000 students and have nearly 5,000 teachers and staff.
Sheriff: Driver fleeing traffic stop killed in crash
ATKINS, Iowa — A driver who reached speeds over 100 mph while fleeing a traffic stop in eastern Iowa died after crashing his car, Linn County Sheriff’s officials said.
The crash happened early Wednesday morning, after a Linn County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a car in Atkins on suspicion of running a stop sign, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Instead of stopping, the driver sped away and onto U.S. 30, reaching 115 mph, the release said.
The chase ended just after 4 a.m. when the fleeing car drove off a Benton County road and crashed into a culvert, officials said. The man driving was ejected from the car and died at the scene, investigators said.
A woman also in the car was seriously injured and flown to an Iowa City hospital. The release said the woman is expected to survive.Officials had not released the names of the man killed or woman injured by midmorning today.
The crash is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol.
Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald described the device as a metal piece with two end caps, and said in a Twitter post that a couple walking their dog Tuesday morning had discovered the device.
“I want to also add that there is no way of knowing how long this device had been at the Lakeside Center,” Fitzgerald said in a tweet, saying officials don’t know whether the pipe bomb was related to the election.
Fitzgerald and police said other polling places in Ankeny were checked and no other bombs or suspicious devices were found.
An investigation into who left the device is continuing, police said.
Marion man convicted of counterfeiting postage stamps
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man has been convicted of forging and counterfeiting postage stamps, according to federal prosecutors for Iowa.
A federal judge found Bradley J. Matheny, 42, of Marion, guilty Tuesday of seven counts of postage meter stamp forgery and counterfeiting and three counts of export violations after a one-day trial in Cedar Rapids, prosecutors said in a news release.
Matheny used forged and counterfeited postage meter stamps to ship most of the more than 28,000 packages he mailed to his eBay business customers between November 2015 and May 2017, investigators said.
Matheny used a system of altering postage numbers to get a lower postage price for shipments, prosecutors said. For example, he would buy postage at the 3-ounce rate, but then alter the “3” into an “8.” One expert testified that Matheny had shorted the U.S. Postal Service more than $250,000.
Matheny faces up to 65 years in federal prison and a $2.5 million fine when he’s sentenced at a later date.
Gov. Reynolds gets vaccinated
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine during her weekly news conference Wednesday to encourage Iowans to get vaccinated as soon as they can.
Reynolds, her husband Kevin Reynolds and Iowa Department of Public Health Administrator Kelly Garcia were vaccinated during the televised event.
“I wanted to ensure Iowans that I believe it is a safe vaccine and not to be afraid to take it,” the governor said.
Reynolds said she wanted to wait to get vaccinated until after nursing home residents and staff, essential workers including teachers and school staff and other priority workers had the chance to get vaccinated.
Reynolds said nearly half of U.S. governors have been vaccinated and the timing worked for her to get the Johnson & Johnson dose.