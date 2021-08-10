State fair clinic administers nearly 200 vaccine doses
MADISON — A free clinic at the Wisconsin State Fair has administered nearly 200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, Gov. Tony Evers’ office said Monday.
The clinic has administered 194 doses since the fair opened on Thursday, the governor’s office said.
AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is running the clinic in partnership with the state Department of Health Services. The clinic offers the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and will operate until the fair closes on Sunday. Everyone who receives a shot at the clinic receives a voucher for a free cream puff, the fair’s signature treat.
1 highway worker killed, another hurt in crashTOWN OF HENDREN — A highway worker was killed and another was injured as they worked to clear a tree that had fallen across a highway in Clark County early Sunday.
According to sheriff’s officials, the driver who struck the workers was arrested on possible charges of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle and causing injury while driving drunk.
The injured worker called 911 about 1 a.m. to report the crash. Deputies say a driver traveling south on county Highway G struck the workers and the tree in the Town of Hendren, which is about 30 miles west of Marshfield.
The caller was transported to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. The other highway worker died at the scene of the crash, officials said.
The 28-year-old driver was taken to the Clark County Jail. Investigators say that besides alcohol, speed was a factor in the crash.
Strong storms moved across Clark County and other parts of the state on Saturday.
Like the rest of the country, Wisconsin is dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases spurred by the highly contagious coronavirus delta variant. As of Thursday, the state’s seven-day average was 1,021 cases per day. The state’s seven-day average stood around 70 cases per day in late June.
Evers hands hotels $70M in coronavirus aidMADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday he has given Wisconsin hotels $70 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars.
The governor’s office said grants of up to $2 million went out Friday to 888 lodging businesses around the state to help offset pandemic-related losses.
The money is part of $140 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars designated for Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries, including $11.25 million for movie theaters; $12 million for live-event small businesses; $2.8 million for minor league sports teams; $1 million to help the Wisconsin Historical Society reopen historical sites; and $8 million for summer camps.
The lodging industry supported more than 157,000 jobs across Wisconsin and had a $17.3 billion impact on the state economy last year despite the pandemic. So far this year the industry’s numbers have surpassed 2020 as travelers start taking vacations again, the governor’s office said.
2 people die in wrong-way crash
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Two people have died in a wrong-way crash in Dodge County of eastern Wisconsin.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a car headed north on U.S. Highway 151 was driving the wrong way in the southbound lane and collided head-on into another car in the township of Beaver Dam on Saturday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle going the wrong way died at the scene. The passenger in the other vehicle died en route to a Madison hospital. The driver was taken to UW Hospital in Madison for life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. Southbound lanes of U.S. 151 were closed for three hours after the collision.