Chicago shootings leave 5 people dead
CHICAGO — Five people including a 15-year-old boy were killed in separate shootings from Friday afternoon into early Saturday, Chicago Police said.
Police said the boy was in the street in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the city’s South Side when a vehicle pulled up Friday afternoon and someone inside fired a gun, striking the teen in the back.
The boy’s identity was not immediately released, according to the Chicago Tribune.
A total of 22 people, including the five killed, had been wounded by gunfire by early Saturday afternoon. No arrests had been announced.
The shootings followed a particularly violent July 4 holiday weekend that ended with more than 17 people killed and 70 more wounded.
200 fake watches found at O’Hare site
CHICAGO — Nearly 200 counterfeit watches were found in late June and early July at a mail facility at O’Hare International Airport, federal authorities said this past week.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the facility inspected the 175 parcels containing 193 watches due to incorrect manifests or X-ray anomalies, officials said.
An appraiser found the watches were counterfeit. Most of the copies claimed to have been made by Rolex. Suggested retail prices for authentic watches would total $3.1 million.
Sentencing date set in reckless-homicide case
MONTICELLO — An Illinois man will be sentenced in August after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in a January car crash that killed a 56-year-old woman.
Conrad Gillespie pleaded guilty in Piatt County Court and will be sentenced on Aug. 11, according to the News-Gazette. He could receive up to five years in prison.
The Illinois State Police previously said Gillespie, 23, was south of Monticello on Jan. 8 when he attempted to pass another driver’s car.
Authorities said Gillespie’s northbound car collided with Tonya Shearon’s car, which was headed south on the same road.
Prosecutors said that Gillespie’s blood alcohol level measured at 0.163 percent, above the limit for drivers to be considered intoxicated in Illinois.