DES MOINES —Iowa’s attorney general says his office is joining a multistate investigation to determine whether Facebook has violated any antitrust laws.
Attorney General Tom Miller said Facebook’s dominance over communications and information is concerning and warrants the investigation he is leading along with 8 other attorneys general.
Miller said the goal is to determine whether Facebook’s actions “may have endangered user data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices, or stifled competition.” He said the inquiry is in the early stages and has reached no conclusions.
The other states involved in the inquiry are Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and the District of Columbia.
Sioux City man charged with elder abuse
SIOUX CITY — Authorities say a Sioux City man looted the checking account of a nursing home resident.
Woodbury County court records say Ronald Taylor, 52, is charged with dependent adult abuse. Court records say Taylor held a power of attorney for the man, who has dementia and can’t handle his finances. The records say Taylor spent nearly $23,000 of the man’s money since July 28, 2017, wiping out the man’s account.
Man charged with kidnapping 4-year-old girl
COUNCIL BLUFFS — Police in western Iowa have charged a man with kidnapping and abusing a 4-year-old girl.
Council Bluffs police said officers were investigating a report of a missing child when Michael Brandstrom, 28, brought the girl to officers, saying he had found her outside and brought her into his apartment to keep her safe.
Investigation by officers uncovered that Brandstrom had kept the girl in his apartment for more than an hour without calling authorities, and that a search of his cellphone revealed several nude photos of the girl.
Brandstrom has been charged with third-degree kidnapping and lascivious acts with a child. He is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail on $30,000 bond.
State receives $36 million for flood easement
DES MOINES — The U.S. Agriculture Department has announced the award of $36 million to buy conservation easements on Iowa agriculture land damaged by flooding this year.
The funds are available through the flood plain easement component of the Emergency Watershed Protection Program. Iowa Natural Resources Conservation Service field offices are accepting applications through Oct. 18.
Under the program, eligible applicants voluntarily agree to sell a permanent conservation easement to the federal government. The easements may occur on public or private agricultural land and/or residential properties damaged by flooding. Applications will be prioritized by a statewide ranking.
Sheaffer Pen Museum reopens
FORT MADISON — Officials say the Sheaffer Pen Museum has reopened in Fort Madison.
The museum closed in May last year amid financial concerns and worries about the fate of company archives. The archives had been on loan from A.T. Cross, Sheaffer’s owner.
Museum board president Tim Gobble said Cross has agreed to donate virtually all of the company archives to the museum. Grants and other financial pledges of support since have allowed the museum to reopen.
Plans are being made for new and refreshed exhibits.