Man suspected in 2 Waterloo slayings surrenders in Illinois
WATERLOO — A man suspected of killing two women at his Waterloo home in northeast Iowa has been arrested in Illinois, police said.
Matthew Buford III surrendered to police in Peoria, Ill., late Wednesday night, authorities said. He was being held on warrants listing two counts of first-degree murder. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
The 36-year-old Buford is accused of killing Tamica Allison, 42, and Andrea Anderson, 41. Allison lived in the home with Buford, police said, and Anderson was visiting.
Officers and medics who were called to the home around 11:20 p.m. Monday found the two bodies.
Authorities say Sioux City fire has claimed 3rd victim
SIOUX CITY — A third person has died from injuries suffered in a Sioux City house fire, authorities said.
Sioux City Fire Rescue said in a news release Wednesday that 26-year-old Juan Galarza died at a hospital. He was injured in the Feb. 6 blaze that killed Andrew Godberson, 57, and Jessica Fischer, 24, both of Sioux City.
Firefighters found residents of the main floor outside when they arrived, authorities said. The firefighters found Godberson, Fischer and Galarza in the basement and rushed them to a hospital.
The fire cause remains under investigation. Sioux City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph has said investigators were unable to recover any working smoke alarms in the house. It was registered as a rental and last inspected in 2019.
Man gets 15 years for fatal crash while fleeing police
DAVENPORT — A 19-year-old driver was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for a fatal collision that occurred while he was fleeing police in Davenport.
Scott County District Court records say Angel Ochoa had pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by reckless driving and two others crimes. Prosecutors dropped another charge in return.
The chase began June 13, when a police officer tried to stop Ochoa’s car and a chase ensued. Investigators said Ochoa’s car reached speeds of up to 90 mph and ran through several red lights before broadsiding a car, killing 48-year-old Lori Ann Letts.
Former teacher pleads guilty in union theft case
WATERLOO — A former Waterloo teacher accused of stealing money from the teachers union has pleaded guilty.
Anthony Dehl entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The charge is wire fraud. It carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. His sentencing date has not yet been set.
Prosecutors said Dehl took more than $54,000 from the union’s accounts over about five years, when he was the union’s treasurer. Dehl made unauthorized wire transfers and cash withdrawals from the accounts, debit card purchases and made out checks to cash. He spent some of it on gambling, authorities said.
Dehl retired from Waterloo Community Schools last year after more than 30 years in the profession.