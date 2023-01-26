Iowa officials provide tax breaks for beef processor
DES MOINES — Iowa officials agreed Friday to provide a beef processing company with $1.5 million in tax breaks to help finance a $48 million expansion that will double its production.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board approved providing the Upper Iowa Beef plant in Lime Springs with about $863,000 in tax credits for job creation and nearly $650,000 in refunds of sales and other taxes the company will spend expanding and equipping the plant.
Upper Iowa Beef, which purchases cattle from about 400 cattle producers in northeast Iowa, said it expects the project will create 172 jobs, the Des Moines Register reported.
Illinois man charged in stabbing of Michigan teen over sex
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old southeastern Michigan girl has been stabbed after refusing to have sex with an 18-year-old western Illinois man she met over social media.
Deputies were called to the girl’s Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said in a release.
She was underwent surgery Wednesday.
Deputies said the girl’s younger sibling was asleep at the time of the attack and their parents weren’t home. The girl contacted her parents after the stabbing and they rushed home and called 911.
The man, from Monmouth, Ill., fled but was arrested after he called 911. He told deputies he became angry when the girl refused to have sex with him, the sheriff’s office said.
La Crosse police concerned about 9 recent drug overdoses
LA CROSSE, Wis. — La Crosse police are investigating nine recent drug overdose deaths amid concerns that a powerful animal tranquilizer may be present in the local illicit opioid supply.
The La Crosse Police Department, the city’s mayor, Gundersen Health System and Tri-State Ambulance warned the community Tuesday about the high number of fatal overdoses during 2023’s first three weeks.
Toxicology reports on those overdose deaths are pending, and it may take weeks to complete, the La Crosse Tribune reported.
But the deaths have raised concerns that the animal tranquilizer xylazine, known as “tranq,” may have entered local illicit supplies of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. The tranquilizer can leave users in an hours-long stupor, and it also causes slowed breathing that interferes with the effectiveness of naloxone, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.
New DNR secretary prioritizes water quality
MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources’ new secretary said Wednesday that combating water pollution is his top priority.
Adam Payne attended his first meeting of the DNR’s policy board. In an introductory speech he warned that the agency may not make everyone happy but he promised he and his administration would listen to everyone.
He said that water quality is his top priority and praised Gov. Tony Evers’ call to spend another $100 million to address PFAS contamination in the state’s groundwater and drinking water.
Evers announced the plan in his State of the State address Tuesday. PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are man-made chemicals used widely in consumer products and certain types of firefighting foam. The chemicals don’t break down in the natural world and lingers in the human body. Exposure may lead to cancer and other health problems.
