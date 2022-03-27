DNR issues expansion permit for Kewaunee County factory farm
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday it will issue a permit that will make it harder for a Kewaunee County factory farm accused of contaminating drinking water to expand.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the permit caps the number of cows at the Kinnard Farms facility at about 8,000 head, the number of cows the farm currently houses. The facility also must monitor at least two sites where it applies manure to the land as fertilizer for groundwater contamination by drilling at least three wells per site.
The permit is good through January 2023. The permit notes that the facility has no plans to expand before then.
The state Supreme Court in July affirmed the DNR’s authority to cap the number of animals and require groundwater monitoring as part of the facility’s permit.
The agency in January drafted permit conditions allowing the farm to nearly double its 8,000-head herd. Kewaunee County residents blasted the DNR for not applying the Supreme Court ruling and leaving groundwater open to more contamination.
Shallow and fractured bedrock makes the land around the farm particularly vulnerable to groundwater contamination, according to the DNR. Water from the farm already exceeds state standards for nitrates and bacteria. A judge in 2014 heard testimony that up to half the wells in the town of Lincoln were contaminated.
Conservation groups and county residents applauded the new permit conditions Friday. But county resident Jodi Parins told the Journal Sentinel that she’s worried Democratic Gov. Tony Evers may lose reelection in November and a Republican administration could change how the DNR handles permits.
A message The Associated Press left at Kinnard Farms late Friday afternoon wasn’t immediately returned.
Bond set for school district leader accused of false imprisonmentOCONTO, Wis. — A school superintendent charged with false imprisonment in northeastern Wisconsin was back in court Wednesday.
Suring Schools Superintendent Kelly Casper made her initial appearance in Oconto County Circuit Court where a $5,000 signature bond was set.
Casper is accused of illegally confining some students during searches for vaping devices. The superintendent is accused of illegally detaining six female students who were asked to take off some of their clothes in a high school bathroom during the searches Jan. 17 and 18.
Prosecutors have said the searches themselves were not illegal, WLUK-TV reported.
Casper is currently on paid administrative leave. She returns to court April 28 when her motion to dismiss the charges is expected to be heard.
The 51-year-old Casper has said the searches were her first at Suring, but that she had previously searched students an estimated 20 times while employed at the Coleman School District.
Illinois fines Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois $339KCHICAGO — Illinois is fining the parent company of the state’s largest health insurer — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois — $339,000 for allegedly violating state law.
The Illinois Department of Insurance said Health Care Service Corp. is facing the penalty because it was late filing documents proving that it’s providing adequate networks of doctors and other providers to patients, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The department said that when Blue Cross stopped including the Springfield Clinic — a private multispecialty clinic in Springfield that serves about 100,000 patients — in its network, it was supposed to submit updated filings showing how it would continue to ensure central Illinois patients would have adequate access to in-network doctors and providers.
But the insurance company was 244 days late and 95 days late in submitting the related documents, the state Department of Insurance said. The late fees being imposed are $1,000 a day.
Health Care Service has 10 days to contest the fine.
Harmony Harrington, Blue Cross vice president of government and community relations, said the company is evaluating the state’s decision and deciding on next steps.
Harrington said Blue Cross began working with the state Department of Insurance when contract negotiations began last May with the Springfield Clinic.
“As we evaluate the department’s decision, we will continue to work collaboratively and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations while ensuring access, affordability and quality in health care for the more than 8 million members we cover,” Harrington said.