Chicago opens warming centers as bitterly cold air arrives
CHICAGO — The city of Chicago has opened warming shelters amid a wave of bitterly cold air that forecasters say will linger across the region for several days.
City officials urged residents without sufficient heating to seek shelter in one of Chicago’s warming shelters during the frigid weather or to call 3-1-1 or visit 311.chicago.gov for immediate assistance.
The National Weather Service said dangerously cold wind chills as low as minus 32 are possible this week.
Such punishing wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in fewer than 20 minutes. Residents venturing outdoors are cautioned to wear layered clothing from head to toe, and to avoid spending prolonged time outside.
The Chicago area and other parts of northern Illinois were under a wind chill advisory from midnight Sunday through noon Sunday.
Sunday’s highs were forecast to reach only into the single digits in the region before falling to about zero degrees by early Monday. The cold conditions are forecast to last most of the week, with snow likely later in the week.
Police identify man fatally shot by Bettendorf officer
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Iowa authorities have identified a man fatally shot by a Bettendorf police officer over the weekend.
Brian Gregory Scott, 49, of Bettendorf, died in the early Sunday shooting, police said in a news release Monday. Police have not yet named the officer who shot him. The officer’s name will be released following an interview with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, police said.
Police said the shooting happened after officers were called to a home for reports of a domestic dispute. A man and woman had left the home before officers arrived, police said, but were found by officers in a vehicle about an hour and a half later.
The woman exited the vehicle and told officers the man, later identified as Scott, had threatened to kill her with a handgun. Police said Scott refused to comply with officers’ commands before an officer shot him. The officer was treated for minor hand injuries following the confrontation, police said.
An autopsy has been scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.
Man charged in 2 killings could face life in prison
BEACH PARK, Ill. — Prosecutors may seek life in prison for a man charged in the fatal shootings of a couple found dead in a suburban Chicago garage in December.
Timothy Triplett, of Waukegan, Ill., faces two counts of first-degree murder for the Dec. 8 deaths of Carlos Rodas Perez, 52, and Mercedes Rodas, 49, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office said in a statement.
Triplett, who’s being held at Lake County Jail on a $5 million bail, was scheduled for arraignment Monday. It wasn’t clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Triplett, 34, was arrested and charged Jan. 13 in the killings in Beach Park, a Lake County village located about 35 miles north of Chicago. Prosecutors said Thursday they may seek a sentence of life in prison if Triplett is convicted in the killings, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
“I commend the Sheriff’s Office on their thorough investigation,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a statement. “Because of their outstanding work, we feel confident that we will achieve justice for the two victims in this senseless homicide. Our continued condolences to the Rodas family.”
Former gaming board chair elected new leader of Illinois GOP
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — The Illinois Republican Party’s new chairman is a Springfield attorney and businessman.
Top Republicans chose Don Tracy in a weighted vote on Saturday. He is the former chairman of the Illinois Gaming Board and co-owner of a family business, Dot Foods, based in Mount Sterling. He was also an unsuccessful lieutenant governor candidate in 2010.
“I promise to lead with honesty, integrity, and the vigor we need to turn Illinois around,” Tracy said in a statement.
Tracy previously sought the post in 2014, but was unsuccessful. He is the first state GOP chairman from outside the Chicago area in more than 30 years, according to the Illinois GOP.
Authorities say man killed in central Iowa apartment fire
BOONE, Iowa — A man died and about two dozen people were evacuated from an apartment complex in Boone after a fire broke out, authorities said.
The fire was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday, The Des Moines Register reported. Members of the Boone Fire Department arrived to find flames coming from a fifth-floor unit on the south side of the six-story building, authorities said.
Firefighters found Steven Michael Crise, 66, inside the burning unit, officials said. Crise was declared dead at the scene. About 24 people were evacuated from the building, along with several pets, fire officials said. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Boone Fire Department, Boone police and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Body of man found inside portable toilet in Des Moines
DES MOINES — The body of a man was found inside a portable toilet outside Des Moines’s Forest Avenue Library early Monday, police said.
A city snowplow driver spotted the man’s legs sticking out of the portable toilet just after 3 a.m. Monday, according to police. Authorities had not released the man’s identity by early afternoon Monday. Officials don’t believe foul play was involved, police said.
The man’s death came as overnight temperatures in Des Moines dropped to minus 2 degrees and the wind chill was double digits below zero.