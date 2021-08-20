Wisconsin COVID-19 breakthrough cases more than double
MADISON, Wis. — The number of fully vaccinated people in Wisconsin who were hospitalized with COVID-19 more than doubled from February to July, but the more contagious delta variant was still an exponentially greater threat to the unvaccinated, states Department of Health Services data released Thursday.
The unvaccinated were three-times as likely to test positive for COVID-19 as the unvaccinated in July, the health department data showed. The unvaccinated were hospitalized at a rate 3.7-times higher than the vaccinated and the risk of dying was 10-times higher for the unvaccinated.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are still doing their job by stopping the spread of many new infections, and by preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death,” said department Secretary Karen Timberlake in a statement. However, because no vaccine is perfect, some breakthrough cases are expected, the health department said.
In February, among those who were vaccinated there were nearly 57 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the state. In July, that increased to just over 125 cases per 100,000 vaccinated people, health department data shows.
In February, there were nearly 386 cases per 100,000 people and in July that stood at 369.
In July, the rate of hospitalization for vaccinated people was 4.9 per 100,000 compared with 18.2 per 100,000 for the unvaccinated. And the death rate was 0.1 per 100,000 for the vaccinated and 1.1 per 100,000 for the unvaccinated.
Deaths and hospitalizations are at a level in Wisconsin not seen since February, an increase health officials blame on the more contagious delta variant. The seven-day average of new cases as of Thursday was 1,223 and the seven-day average of deaths was five.
As of Thursday, 727 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, a level not seen since January when the vaccine was not yet widely available, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
Just over 50% of the state’s total population, and nearly 61% of adults, have been fully vaccinated.
Settlement to pay workers at shuttered plant
MADISON, Wis. — About 130 former workers at a window and door manufacturer in Merrill are receiving payments from a $650,000 settlement with the company reached after the Wisconsin Department of Justice sued.
The lawsuit filed in February alleged that Semling-Menke Company, Inc., failed to provide employees with the required 60-day notice it was ceasing business operations. The company shut down on Dec. 31, 2019.
“With this resolution, substantial payments are being made to workers who lost their jobs when the business closed,” Attorney General Kaul said Thursday in announcing the settlement.
Eligible employees will receive checks of varying amounts from the $650,000 settlement, depending on wage calculations conducted by the state Department of Workforce Development. The company mailed checks to eligible employees earlier this month, the justice department said.
JEFFERSON, Wis. — Three people were struck and killed along the interstate in Jefferson County after they got out of their vehicles following a crash, according to sheriff’s officials.
A vehicle pulling a cargo trailer was traveling westbound when it veered out of control and crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 94 early Wednesday morning. A second vehicle crashed into the first vehicle pulling the trailer. A third vehicle at the scene passed by, but then backtracked to give aid.
Authorities say the three drivers got out of their vehicles and were struck and killed by a fourth vehicle.
Officials say they are not pursuing criminal charges against the driver of the fourth vehicle at this time, calling it a ”tragic accident,” WTMJ-TV reported.
Bicyclist killed after being struck by pickup truck
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — A bicyclist has died after being hit by a pickup truck in north-central Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, when a 94-year-old man driving the pickup truck southbound on a city street hit a bicyclist who was traveling in the southbound lane, police reported.
The cyclist, identified as 58-year-old Robin Faught of Clear Lake, was taken to a Mason City hospital and pronounced dead. No charges in the case were announced.