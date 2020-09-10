University board files lawsuit to stop nurses from striking
CHICAGO — The University of Illinois Board of Trustees are suing to try to stop nurses at the University of Illinois Hospital from striking this weekend.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court names the Illinois Nurses Association as a defendant and seeks a temporary restraining order against the job action, saying it would pose a danger to the public.
Nurses at the hospital have announced they will begin a seven-day strike at 7 a.m. Saturday after contract negotiations broke down with the hospital over the number of patients under the care of each nurse.
The nurses association said UI Health created conditions for the strike by “engaging in delay tactics throughout negotiations.”
The lawsuit claims 12 of the hospital’s units provide unique and critical services to patients, and if nurses working there are allowed to strike, it “would constitute a clear and present danger to the health or safety of the public.”
Bradley University puts entire student body on lockdown
PEORIA — Bradley University in central Illinois is requiring its entire student body to quarantine for two weeks because of clusters of COVID-19 on campus and is reverting to remote learning, officials announced Tuesday.
Officials of the private university said they have linked a spike of the coronavirus to off-campus gatherings. The Peoria university is requiring students to limit nonessential interactions, stay in their off-campus apartments, residence halls or Greek houses and take classes remotely beginning Tuesday.
The university said it has tallied about 50 COVID-19 cases so far, adding emergency measures are needed to respond to the outbreak without disrupting academic progress.
Doctor convicted of killing estranged wife, burning her body
HARRISBURG, Ill. — A southern Illinois doctor convicted of killing his estranged wife and burning her body was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in prison by a Saline County judge.
Brian Burns was sentenced by Saline County Circuit Judge Walden Morris, who called the 61-year-old defendant “a danger to society.”
Carla Burns, 49, had worked as a nurse as well as a professor at Southeastern Illinois College. Prosecutors contended Burns decided to kill his wife in 2016 because he was going to take a financial hit if she filed a separate tax return during their divorce proceedings. Burns’ defense argued during the trial her death by shooting was not intentional.