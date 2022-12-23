MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos met in person for the first time in two years Thursday as both sides are talking more about trying to work together in the coming legislative session.

Evers and Vos met privately at the governor's residence for about an hour. Evers met last week with Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu.

