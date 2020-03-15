News in your town

Illinois virus cases climb to 64; more regions affected

Work forcing closure of 4 lakes in Davenport

Psych evaluation ordered for man who sought trial by combat

No sign virus is spreading in key Iowa county, official says

Stung by losses, progressive women aim for a win in Illinois

Asian carp might be permanent fixture

Iowa, Nebraska officials: Roads still vulnerable to flooding

Chicago's horse-drawn carriages may clip clop into history

Police: Man shot while trying to rob armored vehicle died

Man shot by police in Chicago subway sues city, officers

Governor: Another person in Iowa tests positive for COVID-19

Trump campaign cancels Wisconsin event next week

Justices push back against Karofsky's corruption allegations

Police: Man trying to rob armored car wounded in shootout

Special Olympics Iowa cancels weekend event due to coronavirus concerns

Hy-Vee laying off around 300 workers in closing four centers

Iowa college kicking students off campus as coronavirus safeguard

Wisconsin officials caution against travel due to COVID-19

Illinois uncovers 1st new virus case outside Chicago area

Governor: 22 Iowans were on quarantined cruise ship

Wisconsin Gov. Evers proposes flood bills even though Assembly is done

Iowa State paying admissions official to look for other jobs

Eastern Iowa man charged with homicide for crash death of wife

Des Moines council steps toward banning racial profiling

Ex-top judge at Iowa agency pleased to settle reprisal claim

Illinois adds 14 volunteer lawyers to help appeals backlog

UPDATE: Reynolds signs disaster proclamation after 5 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iowa

Iowa woman accused of helping husband flee arrested at US border

Diocese: Claims against retired Wisconsin priest uncredible

3 cases of new coronavirus confirmed in Iowa

Group makes headway in Iowa on old Route 20 designation

Judge rules religious order can expand Illinois operations

Woman seeks revival of Democrats by reaching out to youth

