Meth supplier sentenced to 7 years in federal prison
MADISON, Wis. — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to seven years in a federal prison for supplying methamphetamine to a distribution operation in central Wisconsin.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson said in sentencing Chong Chueneng Moua Tuesday that the defendant was the source of large quantities of methamphetamine flowing into Wisconsin.
Federal prosecutors say the leader of the conspiracy, Lisa Xiong, drove to Minnesota to pick up methamphetamine from the 52-year-old St. Paul man on several occasions. She then distributed that methamphetamine to lower level associates in and around Wausau.Moua and Xiong were arrested in June 2019. Xiong was earlier sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Moua is the ninth of eleven individuals indicted in the case to plead guilty to their roles in the distribution conspiracy.
The FBI and Wisconsin Department of Justice agents joined local law enforcement in the investigation.
State launches vaccine registry with just 1 county
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin launched an online registry Wednesday where people can sign up to receive the coronavirus vaccine if they are eligible and appointments are available near where they live, but so far only one health department is participating.
The registry was supposed to launch on March 1 but was delayed as those testing it worked to fix problems and migrate people on waiting lists into the new system.
The only vaccinator participating currently is the community clinic in Janesville. Four other local health departments were testing the registry and could start using it soon. Those were the city of Wauwatosa, and Green, Marathon and Oneida counties. More are expected to be added throughout the month.
The state Department of Health Services directs users whose local provider is not listed to instead check its website for available vaccinators and contact them directly.
To schedule an appointment, users must complete a questionnaire. If they are eligible and an appointment is available, they will be able to schedule it. The registry is available at vaccinate.wi.gov.
As of Tuesday, 16.8% of Wisconsin’s adult population had received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is ahead of the national average of 15.6%.
Chippewa Falls woman pleads guilty to soliciting murder
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A Chippewa Falls woman has pleaded guilty to soliciting a hitman to kill her daughter’s father.
Melanie Schrader, 49, appeared in Chippewa County Circuit Court Tuesday where she entered the plea to an amended charge of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide, WEAU-TV reported.
According to a criminal complaint, Schrader was arrested last September after she agreed to pay a hitman $10,000. She met with an undercover investigator in Irvine Park and made a $200 down payment, provided photos and asked that the hit be done quickly, the complaint said.
Her sentencing hearing is set for April.
Republicans renew calls to convene Constitutional convention
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans are reviving efforts to pass a resolution to call a convention of the states to consider making changes to the U.S. Constitution.
A Wisconsin Assembly committee held a public hearing Wednesday on the proposal, which is identical to one that passed the Assembly last session. It died in the Senate.
The full Legislature in 2017 passed a resolution that allowed for calling a convention to consider a balanced budget amendment. The latest proposal is more expansive.
It allows for the convention to consider three things: imposing fiscal restraints on the federal government; limiting the federal government’s powers and jurisdiction; and imposing term limits for members of Congress and other federal officials.
That resolution has passed 15 states. Congress must receive requests from 34 states to convene a convention of the states.Congress can also refer amendments to the states by a two-thirds vote of each chamber. Both methods require at least 38 states to ratify an amendment before it can take effect.
The convention process has never been used to amend the Constitution.
Democrats and other opponents argue that calling a constitutional convention could get out of control, leading to far-ranging revisions that could drastically reshape the nation’s founding document.
The proposal has 35 co-sponsors in the Assembly and seven in the Senate, all Republicans.