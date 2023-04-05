A Democratic-backed Milwaukee judge won the high stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court race Tuesday, ensuring liberals will take over majority control of the court for the first time in 15 years with the fate of the state’s abortion ban pending.
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz, 60, defeated former Justice Dan Kelly, who previously worked for Republicans and had support from the state’s leading anti-abortion groups. It’s his second loss in a race for Supreme Court in three years.
“I feel great. I could not feel better,” Protasiewicz told The Associated Press after her win. “I am surprised of the results and the magnitude of the victory here. We are absolutely delighted and thrilled.”
The new court, controlled 4-3 by liberals, is expected to decide a pending lawsuit challenging the state’s 1849 law banning abortion. Protasiewicz made the issue a focus of her campaign and won the support of Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights groups.
Protasiewicz largely focused her campaign around abortion, saying she supports abortion rights but stopping short of saying how she would rule on the pending lawsuit.
Ahead of the vote, Protasiewicz called Kelly “a true threat to our democracy” because of his advising on the fake elector scheme.
Bail amendment passes
MADISON, Wis. — It will be harder to get out of jail on bail before trial in Wisconsin under an amendment to the state constitution approved by voters on Tuesday.
Judges will now be able to consider past convictions for violent crimes when setting bail for someone accused of a violent crime. They also will be allowed to set conditions meant to protect public safety when releasing someone before trial.
The amendment’s passage, which appeared as two separate ballot questions that were approved by wide margins, is the latest victory in a Republican-backed push to enact stricter bail laws across the country. Criminal justice experts warn that it will result in higher cash bail amounts and disproportionately keep poor defendants behind bars.
Support for stricter bail laws in Wisconsin grew after Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha in 2021, killing six people and injuring more than 60. Brooks was out on $1,000 bail for another charge. His bail for the parade killings was set at $5 million to prevent his release.
A non-binding ballot measure requiring people to seek work to qualify for welfare benefits also passed overwhelmingly.
State Senator seat to close to call
MADISON, Wis. — Rep. Dan Knodl and attorney Jodi Habush Sinykin each had 50% of the vote to represent the 8th Senate District late Tuesday. The district, which includes Milwaukee’s northern suburbs, has been under Republican control for decades and came open in November after longtime Republican incumbent Alberta Darling chose to retire after serving 30 years in the Senate.
A Knodl victory would give Republicans a supermajority in the Senate and the potential to override Gov. Tony Evers’ veto power.
