‘Traumatized’ family sues Chicago cops after search of home
CHICAGO — A family has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Chicago police “needlessly traumatized” a 4-year-old girl, her grandmother and an autistic uncle when officers burst into their apartment in February with guns drawn to execute a warrant to search for drugs the family didn’t have.
In the excessive force lawsuit filed this week against the city and several officers, the Lyons family alleges that the officers stormed into their apartment in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood on Feb. 26 based on bad information from an informant that the officers failed to verify before executing the search warrant.
According to Sharon Lyons, the officers pointed their weapons at the family, including her 4-year-old granddaughter, before conducting a search for cocaine and heroin. No drugs were found.
“I feel like I’ve been violated,” Lyons told reporters during a news conference Thursday. She said there was no need to burst into the apartment because she would have let the officers in if they had knocked.
Having guns pointed at Lyons’ 30-year-old autistic son was especially traumatizing for him, said her attorney, Al Hofeld Jr.
“He cannot handle stress. He became hysterical,” Hofeld said. “He had no idea what was happening at all times. Officers’ guns were loaded, with their fingers around the triggers when they were pointing guns at the family.”
The lawsuit filed in behalf of the African American family alleges that the search warrant was not an isolated incident and was in fact part of a “widespread practice ... of using excessive force against citizens of color, including children and youth, and against their adult family members in front of the children, which traumatizes them.”
A spokeswoman for the city’s legal department declined to comment, saying the department had not been served with the lawsuit. The police department declined to comment on what it said is a pending investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
Attorney who spat on protester charged with hate crime
MILWAUKEE — An attorney who spat on a high school student during an anti-racism rally and march in a Milwaukee suburb has been charged with a hate crime.
Lawyer Stephanie Rapkin, who is white, showed up at the protest last Saturday in Shorewood and parked her car in the street, blocking the march.
When protesters approached her to urge her to move her car, video shows Rapkin spitting on a black teen, Eric Lucas, a junior at Shorewood High School. The 17-year-old helped organize and lead the march.
The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has charged Rapkin with disorderly conduct as a hate crime and battery to a police officer.
According to the criminal complaint, Rapkin told an investigating officer she was a cancer survivor and felt threatened because she was surrounded by protesters who were not wearing coronavirus protective masks. Video shows Rapkin did not wear a mask.
Shorewood police went to Rapkin’s home the following day in response to an altercation. She resisted arrest and kneed one officer in the groin, the complaint said.
State Rep. David Bowen attended the protest Saturday and called for Rapkin to be disbarred.
Rapkin did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment and the phone to her law office rang busy.
Lawsuit alleges Des Moines police violated civil rights
DES MOINES — An Iowa woman sued Des Moines police Wednesday alleging they violated her civil rights when they sprayed her with a chemical irritant during a civil rights protest last month.
The lawsuit filed by Essence Welch, 24, names the city of Des Moines, its police chief and an unnamed officer after she was hit with what she believes was pepper spray on May 30, the Des Moines Register reports.
The city had yet to review the lawsuit and would later respond to the court filings, Des Moines City Attorney Jeffrey Lester said Thursday. The police department declined to comment due to the ongoing litigation.
The lawsuit by the Des Moines woman also alleges police used excessive force by deploying the chemical during a peaceful protest when no curfew was in effect.Welch was among hundreds of Iowans who protested after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.