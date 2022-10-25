Victims of fatal Wisconsin fire identified as 2 adults, 4 children
HARTLAND, Wis. — Authorities have identified the six people who died in an apartment fire in southern Wisconsin as two adults and four children.
All six lived together in one apartment of the four-unit building in Hartland, police said in a statement Sunday.
The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.
The cause of Friday’s fire has not been determined. Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said authorities were conducting an “active criminal investigation.”
Multiple fire departments and police departments responded and helped evacuate tenants from the building and from apartment balconies, Misko said.
A total of 10 people were displaced by the fire, American Red Cross spokesman Justin Kern said.
Man killed in train accident worked for co-op for 49 years
STONINGTON, Ill. — A man killed last week in a central Illinois train accident has been identified as a worker who had been with a local grain cooperative for nearly a half-century, authorities said.
Christian County coroner Amy Calvert Winans said Stephen “Steve” J. Jordan, 69, died Friday of multiple traumatic injuries, according to preliminary results of an autopsy performed Saturday.
Legacy Grain Cooperative said in a post on its website that Jordan, who was from Moweaqua, had worked for the co-op for 49 years, The State Journal-Register reported.
Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said Jordan was driving a rail car mover owned by the co-op when about noon Friday he crossed into the path of a Norfolk Southern engine pulling four empty cars.
Jordan was pronounced dead at the accident scene. No one else was hurt in the incident.
Deputy fatally shoots person suspected of weapons violations
OREGON, Wis. — A sheriff’s deputy in Wisconsin shot and killed a person suspected of committing several weapons violations, according to authorities.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said dispatchers got a 911 call about a weapons violation in the Village of Oregon about 11 a.m. Sunday and deputies began searching for the suspect. Barrett wasn’t specific about the alleged violation.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the individual was suspected of “several weapons violations” in recent days.
Law enforcement officers cordoned off a neighborhood Sunday afternoon where the suspect fled on foot. Officials say a deputy made contact with the suspect and fatally shot the individual about 3 p.m.
Authorities did not say what prompted the deputy to use deadly force. A gun was found at the scene, according to the DOJ.
The name of the person who died was not released.
The unidentified deputy has been placed on leave while the DOJ investigates the shooting.
Michels wants changes to Wisconsin parole system
WEST BEND, Wis. — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Monday that he doesn’t want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population.
Michels has made the parole process, and overall concerns about crime and public safety, a cornerstone of his campaign against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Michels earlier called on Evers to halt all paroles in the state.
On Monday, Michels highlighted what he said are problems with the current parole process by discussing the case of Floyd Marlow, a convicted murderer who was arrested on weapons charges last week after being paroled in January. He had served 22 years of a 40-year sentence for killing a Milwaukee man in 1999 before he was paroled.
“We need to have a shift in the cultural thinking of the parole commission,” Michels said during a news conference Monday at the West Bend Sheriff’s Department. Michels added he would not stop the process of parole, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Evers did not respond to a request for comment Monday. Governors appoint the head of the commission but do not make individual parole decisions.
