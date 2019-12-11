State Board of education proposes restraint rules
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Board of Education submitted its proposed rules Tuesday for how schools can restrain students who exhibit dangerous behavior, aiming to protect children and faculty from outbursts but banning the use of prone restraints except as a last resort and the practice of locking such students in timeout rooms all by themselves.
The proposed rules, which will be open to public comment until Feb. 4, were drafted in response to a report last month by the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica that found that public schools were misusing timeout rooms. In more than a third of the documented cases in which a student was placed in a timeout room, there was no justifiable reason given. The documents also revealed students’ reactions: crying, begging for release, slamming their heads on padded walls and trying to pry open locked doors.
“Our schools and students are now safer as a result of this collaboration and swift action,” state schools Superintendent Carmen Ayala said. “Students should not have had to go through the horrific trauma they experienced for Illinois to implement safer policies to protect them.”
The rules, which have been in effect on an emergency basis since Nov. 20, made Illinois the fifth state to ban secluding students. The rules require that timeout rooms remain unlocked and that a trained adult be in the room. The supervisor must assess every 15 minutes whether the student has stopped showing dangerous behavior.
Prone restraints would be banned except in emergencies when other restraints have failed. An adult not involved in the restraint must observe and the restraint must not impair the student’s ability to breathe or communicate normally.
Illini football fans outpace beer sales projections
CHAMPAIGN — Football fans have been thirstier than expected, University of Illinois athletic officials said.
Memorial Stadium beer sales totaled roughly $488,000 during home games this season. When school officials announced plans earlier this year to sell beer, they predicted sales in the low six figures.
Sales were strongest during three Big Ten football games: Nebraska, Michigan and Wisconsin. The lowest tally came during a sparsely attended loss to Northwestern two days after Thanksgiving, officials said.
Campus police said the numbers of arrests and ejections have been consistent with previous years. Chief Craig Stone said there were few problems — similar to what he experienced in the same job at Ohio State University, when that school started selling beer at football games.
Officials said revenue will be shared between the university’s Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and Spectra, which provides concessions for athletic events.
Principal charged in decade-old sexual-abuse case
ZION — A northern Illinois elementary school principal has been charged with sexually assaulting a Wisconsin student a decade ago while she was a student at a high school where he worked as a dean.
Curtiss Tolefree Jr., the principal at Beulah Park Elementary School in Zion, was charged Friday with three felony counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff and two related misdemeanor counts, and then placed on administrative leave this week.
Prosecutors allege in a complaint that Tolefree had sex several times with a student at Bradford High School in Kenosha, Wis., in late 2008 when he was working there as a dean and that the sexual relationship that began in the student’s junior year continued into her senior year.
It was not immediately known if Tolefree has retained an attorney. A call for comment to his listed phone number in Kenosha went unanswered.
In a letter posted on the web site of Zion District 6, Superintendent Keely Roberts said that Tolefree was immediately placed on administrative leave when the district learned of the charges. She said that there are no charges against Tolefree involving any students in the school district.
2 men kill each other in shootout while 1 of them walks son to school
CHICAGO — Two men died after shooting one another in Chicago, as one of them was taking his son to school Monday morning, authorities said.
Police said a man, 31, was shot several times in the chest and torso on the city’s south side while walking with his son, who was unhurt and ran to get help. The man returned fire, striking the other man, 24, in both legs.
Both were later pronounced dead at hospitals. Investigators have not said what led to the shootings.
The boy’s elementary school was about two blocks away from the scene of the shootings, authorities said.
URBANA — A former assistant pastor of an Illinois church was charged Monday with sexually assaulting a teenager in the congregation.
Roger VanRaden, 48, was arraigned on sexual assault and abuse charges in a Champaign County courtroom. He was released from jail after posting bond and ordered back to court Jan. 21.
Investigators said the charges stem from contact he had with the girl from about 2015 to August of this year. Most of the incidents happened at Faith Baptist Church in Champaign, where VanRaden had also been a youth pastor.
Sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said VanRaden told investigators that he knew his behavior was wrong but continued. Detective Dwayne Roelfs said the teen, now 18, was not old enough to consent and added, “she was manipulated through trust and control.”