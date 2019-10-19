Iowa high court: School district can demolish building
The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday ended an effort in Iowa City to save an elementary school, saying that even though a vote has already begun on a proposal to preserve the school, the district has a right to demolish the building.
The decision comes in a lawsuit filed by patrons of the Iowa City Community School District in 2017, after the school board refused to place a measure asking voters whether to approve demolition of Hoover Elementary School on a special election ballot. The school was dedicated in 1954 by former President Herbert Hoover, an Iowa native.
The state Supreme Court decision reversed a lower court’s ruling requiring the vote be held.
Special election to fill congressional seat slated
MADISON, Wis. — The special election to fill the northern Wisconsin congressional seat that was held until recently by Republican Rep. Sean Duffy will take place May 12 and the primary will happen Feb. 18, Gov. Tony Evers said Friday.
The decision keeps the election in the deeply Republican 7th Congressional District on a different day than a state Supreme Court election and Wisconsin’s presidential primary. Democrats feared that holding the special election on the same date, April 7, would drive up Republican turnout and help conservative incumbent Justice Dan Kelly.
The 7th District seat is vacant because Duffy resigned on Sept. 23 to spend more time with his family ahead of the birth of his ninth child. His daughter was born last week with Down syndrome and holes in her heart that will require surgery.
Chicago’s top officer found asleep in police vehicle
CHICAGO — Chicago’s top police officer said his failure to take the proper blood pressure medication led to him falling asleep in his official police vehicle after he felt light-headed and pulled over while driving home from a late dinner Wednesday.
Superintendent Eddie Johnson ordered an internal investigation into the incident, saying he wants to assure the public that he’s not trying to hide anything about his actions or the actions of the officers who responded to a 911 call from a passer-by reporting that someone was asleep in a vehicle at a stop sign.
The investigation into Johnson will be handled by the public integrity unit within the department’s internal affairs division, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Friday. That unit is comprised of officers who are detailed to the FBI and work out of the FBI’s Chicago office.
Authorities: Wisconsin motorist electrocuted
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Sheriff’s authorities say a motorist whose car drifted off a road in northwestern Wisconsin and knocked over a power pole died after he touched a live wire and was electrocuted.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the 25-year-old man was driving between Holcombe and Cornell early Thursday morning when his vehicle struck the utility pole and snapped it. The sheriff said it appears Tylor Wojciuch touched the live wire after getting out of the vehicle and was killed instantly.
Iowa’s jobless rate still at 2.5%
DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate remained at 2.5% in September.
Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the rate didn’t change from August, as the number of people with and without jobs both increased.
Iowa’s unemployment rate was tied for the second lowest in the country, along with New Hampshire and North Dakota. Vermont has the lowest rate, at 2.2%.
Teachers’ strike continues
CHICAGO — Striking Chicago teachers on Friday returned to the picket lines for a second day as union and city bargainers tried to hammer out a contract in the nation’s third-largest school district.
The strike by the Chicago Teachers Union and its 25,000 members canceled classes for more than 300,000 students.