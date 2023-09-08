MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans talking about impeaching a state Supreme Court justice before she’s heard a case are pointing to the nearly $10 million she received from the Democratic Party as proof that she can’t fairly rule on redistricting cases that could weaken the GOP’s hold on the Legislature.
But the state GOP and other conservative groups have given campaign cash to other sitting justices, and they’re not recusing themselves on cases involving donors. All but one sitting justice — liberal Ann Walsh Bradley — have received contributions from a party at the national, state or county level, according to data from Wisconsin’s campaign finance system and an analysis by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign spending.
Conservative Justices Brian Hagedorn and Rebecca Bradley have received contributions from the state Republican Party totaling roughly $150,000 and $70,000 respectively. The state Democratic Party has given liberal Justice Jill Karofsky’s campaign more than $1.3 million.
Recommended for you
“It’s what I call selective outrage,” said Jay Heck, a longtime observer of the Wisconsin Supreme Court and director of Common Cause of Wisconsin, a nonpartisan government watchdog group. “It’s incredibly hypocritical.”
There was no outrage from Republicans when conservative justices heard numerous cases over the years involving their conservative donors, Heck said.
Republican Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August, when asked Thursday if he thought justices who have received money from the Republican Party should recuse themselves from the redistricting cases, tried to draw a distinction with Protasiewicz.
“She has clearly prejudged the case,” August said. “We’re talking about this case, this justice, and I’ll leave it at that.”
The attention on the Wisconsin Supreme Court follows a pattern of increasing scrutiny on state judges across the country.
State supreme court races have evolved into some of the most high-profile U.S. political contests, becoming battlegrounds on abortion access, voting rights, redistricting and other hot-button issues. During the 2019-2020 election cycle, some $97 million poured into state supreme court races, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Thirty-three states will hold elections for seats on their high court in 2024.
In Wisconsin, there is no requirement that justices step down from hearing cases involving campaign donors.
Conservative majorities in the court approved rules allowing justices to hear cases involving their campaign donors in 2010 and rejected a request for clearer recusal standards in 2017.
Despite that, Protasiewicz promised during her campaign that she would recuse herself from any case brought by the Democratic Party, which would benefit from new maps being drawn. In the end, it was filed by separate progressive groups.
Still, some Republicans point to the nearly $10 million that Protasiewicz received from the Wisconsin Democratic Party as a reason for her to step down from the redistricting cases. Some threaten possible impeachment if she doesn’t. Protasiewicz’s opponent, Dan Kelly, received more than $1.2 million from the Republican Party, mostly at the state level.
Wisconsin’s Republican-drawn maps are widely seen as among the most gerrymandered in the country. Republicans have increased their majorities in the Legislature under the maps, even as Democrats have won statewide elections, including for President Joe Biden in 2020 and Gov. Tony Evers in 2022.
None of the sitting justices immediately responded to an email sent to the court’s information director Thursday asking whether they would recuse themselves from cases involving campaign supporters. None of them recused themselves from redistricting cases last year.
Protasiewicz won the April election by 11 percentage points. Her win gave liberals a majority on the court, boosting hopes among Democrats that it will overturn the state’s 1849 abortion ban and throw out the Republican legislative electoral maps.