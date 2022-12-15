Dickinson County’s top criminal prosecutor, charged with public intoxication and accused of being “passed out” on more than one occasion while at work, has submitted her resignation to the county board.
According to the Dickinson County website, the board of supervisors voted earlier this week to accept the resignation of County Attorney Amy Zenor.
The vote came four weeks after Zenor was arrested and charged with being publicly intoxicated while at the county courthouse on Nov. 10. Court records give no indication as to the events that led up to the arrest, but they state that a preliminary breath test showed Zenor’s blood-alcohol level was 0.195 percent, well above the .08 limit to operate a motor vehicle.
Earlier this week, a judge ordered Lyon County Attorney Amy Oetken to act as special prosecutor in the case.
Zenor’s resignation is expected to take effect on Jan. 2, 2023.
According to state records, the Iowa Attorney Disciplinary Board asked the Iowa Supreme Court in November to suspend Zenor’s license to practice law due to “a disability that prevents her from discharging the professional responsibilities associated with the practice of law.”
Zenor filed a written consent to the immediate suspension of her license, after which the court agreed to impose the sanction.
Currently, Zenor and Dickinson County are defendants in a lawsuit brought by Hillary Henningsen, a former employee of Zenor’s office who alleges she faced harassment and retaliation from Zenor and others at work because of her gender and her status as a pregnant woman.
