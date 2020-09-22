Biden to start ads on network TV in Iowa
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign this week will be advertising on Iowa’s network television stations for the first time.
The Biden campaign previously has advertised in Iowa on cable channels and streaming services.
The new ad campaign, which will feature myriad ads on a variety of topics, begins today and will air in the Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Quad Cities, Sioux City, and Ottumwa markets, according to the Biden campaign.
Although Trump won Iowa by nearly 10 percentage points in 2016, polls here thus far have shown a far more competitive race in 2020. The Iowa Poll published by the Des Moines Register, Monmouth and Public Policy Polling have produced polls showing Trump leading by just 1 or 2 percentage points.
Body found in burning ditch ID’d
KELLOGG, Iowa — Authorities have identified a man whose body was found last week in a burning ditch in rural central Iowa.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said the body is that of Michael Williams, 44, of Grinnell. His body was found after authorities were called around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a fire in a ditch near Kellogg. Officials responded and quickly extinguished the flames, then found Williams’ body.
Police have not given information on how Williams died, but have declared his death a homicide.
Grinnell College canceled classes Monday in light of Williams’ death, noting that some people in the community fear Williams, who was Black, may have been targeted because of his race.
“This stark and brutal murder in the national context of racial injustice has struck intense fear for safety of our Black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) colleagues, friends, and families,” Grinnell College President Anne Harris wrote in a statement.
Teen killed in crash
HINTON, Iowa — A 19-year old man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision Sunday at a rural intersection west of Hinton.
Jared Chew was pronounced dead at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center after being transported from the scene at the intersection of Plymouth County roads C-60 and K-22.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Chew was a passenger in a Nissan Versa driven by Madison Lussier, 18, of Sioux City. An accident report said that Lussier was westbound on C-60 at 2:18 p.m. and did not stop at a stop sign, entering the path of a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Adrian Topete-Curiel, 23, of Hawarden, who was passing another vehicle on K-22. Topete-Curiel struck Lussier’s car on the driver’s side, and both vehicles left the road and rolled.
Chew was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the Lussier vehicle.
Lussier and two 17-year-old passengers, all of whom were wearing seat belts, also were transported to hospitals in Sioux City. Topete-Curiel, who was wearing a seat belt, also was taken to a Sioux City hospital.
The collision remains under investigation.
Gun control group targeting key races
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A national gun control advocacy group said Monday it is targeting eight key races with digital ads and mailers seeking to help Democrats win back control of the Iowa House.
Everytown for Gun Safety, the group founded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, will spend $800,000 opposing five incumbent Republicans seeking re-election and three running for open seats.
The ads criticize the Republican candidates for their party’s work to pass weaker gun laws, such as one recently signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds that limits the ability of municipalities to ban firearms in public buildings.
“The gun lobby controls Iowa politicians, blocking laws that could save lives,” the mailers read.
Everytown had announced last month that it planned to spend $1 million to help Democrats, who need to pick up four seats to win control of the 100-member Iowa House for the first time in a decade.
The group says the bulk of that investment will go to online ads and mailers targeting races for districts that include Fort Dodge, Council Bluffs, Ankeny, Cedar Rapids, Fairfield, Bettendorf, Walcott and Mount Vernon.
Some of the ads also criticize Republicans on health care, even though Everytown’s policy agenda focuses strictly on firearms issues such as enacting stronger background checks and so-called red flag laws.