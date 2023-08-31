Milwaukee man charged with hitting officer with vehicle
GLENDALE, Wis. — A Milwaukee man has been charged with allegedly striking and injuring a police officer with a vehicle last week during an arrest outside a suburban hotel before the officer opened fire, authorities said.
Timothy Jinor-Riley, 20, faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping. He remained in custody Wednesday, Milwaukee County Jail booking records show.
A criminal complaint released Tuesday says members of a multiagency task force that included the FBI and the Milwaukee Police Department were trying to find Ramon Trujillo, 18, on Friday to arrest him on open warrants in three criminal cases.
Trujillo was seen near a Glendale hotel before offices spotted him walking to a car with Jinor-Riley and a third person before all three got into the car, with Jinor-Riley at the wheel.
Unmarked police cars then approached and one officer exited his vehicle, prompting Jinor-Riley to accelerate and strike the officer “pinning him against the undercover vehicle,” the complaint says.
The injured officer discharged his firearm three times, wounding Jinor-Riley and Trujillo, who were arrested after Jinor-Riley tried to drive away. The complaint doesn’t say whether the third person in the vehicle was arrested or faces charges.
The 31-year-old officer who was pinned by the car is recovering at a hospital and he will be placed on administrative duty while the investigation continues, police said.
Illinois judge vacates double-murder conviction
A judge on Tuesday vacated the double-murder conviction of a Chicago man who has spent the past 34 years in prison for the shooting deaths of two 14-year-old boys.
Francisco Benitez, 52, maintained his innocence in a motion for post-conviction relief, saying he had an alibi for the April 28, 1989, slayings of Prudencio Cruz and William Sanchez and that he was being framed by Chicago police detectives.
Cook County Judge Sophia Atcherson made the ruling, citing evidence supporting Benitez’s innocence presented during a hearing earlier this year. She released Benitez on a personal recognizance bond with electronic monitoring.
However, Benitez still faces murder charges because prosecutors haven’t dropped the case.
“This has been a very, very long road, and I’m glad my son is coming home,” his mother, Betty Benitez, said.
“This is not normal,” said Joshua Tepfer, one of Benitez’s attorneys from the Exoneration Project, of the volume of overturned convictions in Cook County. “It’s an epidemic. It’s a human rights violation.”