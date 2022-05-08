DES MOINES — Three Iowa teenagers were shot after some uninvited guests showed up to an after-prom party.
Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said about 200 people were at the party before the shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old girl were wounded in the shooting, but they are all expected to survive. All three teens were being treated at local hospitals Sunday.
Parizek said the shooting happened during a fight that broke out after a group of uninvited guests arrived at the party, and several shots were fired.
No arrests were immediately reported Sunday morning, and police did not identify the victims.
