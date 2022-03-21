Iowa group rescues 225 animals from property
ARGYLE, Iowa — An Iowa animal rescue organization removed hundreds of animals living in “horrendous” conditions from a rural Lee County property where it had removed 42 dogs and puppies in February, the organization said.
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa helped remove 225 animals last week from the southeast Iowa property. The animals included dogs, barn animals, reptiles and other small animals.
The group said the animals were packed in small enclosures with no food or water.
In February, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa helped law enforcement remove 42 dogs and puppies from the property. The organization also found two small cages with 41 hamsters living on top of each other.
The property owners relinquished the animals found in February to the ARL but not the other animals. At the time, the organization said, authorities did not have the authority to remove the animals without the property owners’ consent.
Authorities later obtained a second search and seizure warrant, and a licensed veterinarian found all animals needed to be removed.
A man and woman in the Argyle area were charged March 7 with seven counts of animal neglect.
DES MOINES — Two people were wounded in a shooting after a dispute at a bar in Des Moines, police said.
Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said the shooting occurred about midnight Saturday at a Whiskey River bar. One man with a gunshot wound was taken from the scene to a hospital. He is expected to survive.
A second man later walked into a West Des Moines hospital with a minor gunshot wound that Parizek said occurred in the shooting at Whiskey River. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.
Milwaukee police investigate quadruple shooting
MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Milwaukee that took place early Sunday morning.
The Milwaukee Police Department said the shooting occurred about 4:31 a.m. Someone opened fire during an argument at a party. Rounds struck a 28-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. All three suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
A 24-year-old man also was hit. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition. Police said they’re searching for unknown suspects.
Man charged with multiple liquor thefts
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — An Eau Claire man has been charged with stealing $1,400 worth of liquor from a grocery store over three days.
Michael White, 50, was charged Friday with two counts of retail theft. According to a criminal complaint, White walked out of Festival Foods on Feb. 18 with 10 bottles of cognac and four bottles of vodka in his cart without paying for them.
He returned to the store on Feb. 21 and walked out with seven bottles of cognac and five bottles of tequila in his cart, again without paying, according to the complaint. This time a security guard stopped him in the parking lot. White gave the guard the cart and drove off. Police arrested him at an Eau Claire hotel later that day.
White is due to make his initial court appearance on March 29.
UTV crash kills 2 in central Illinois
TREMONT, Ill. — An off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders, police said.
The crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of Tremont, Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower told the (Peoria) Journal Star.
All seven people riding on the UTV were related, Lower said. Three other UTV riders and the pickup truck driver taken to a Peoria hospital because of their injuries in the crash about 15 miles southeast of Peoria. Lower said UTVs are not legal to drive on county roads. The identities of those killed in the crash were not immediately released.