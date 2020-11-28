Elderly couple dies in residential fire
CHICAGO — Fire officials are investigating an overnight house fire on Chicago’s northwest side that killed an elderly couple who became trapped as flames engulfed their residence.
The bodies of Robert Szalacha, 85, and his wife, Carol Szalacha, 78, were found inside their home Thursday night after firefighters doused the flames.
The couple’s daughter was also inside the home in Chicago’s Old Irving Park neighborhood, but she got out and refused medical attention, police and neighbors said.
The fire began about 9:20 p.m. on the home’s first floor and soon engulfed the building, Chicago Fire Department officials said.
Chicago man faces multiple charges
CROWN POINT, Ind. — A Chicago man faces nearly a dozen felony charges after he allegedly dragged two police officers with an SUV, running over one of them, as they investigated a disturbance at a northwestern Indiana home.
A Lake County magistrate entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Ernest L. Hoover Jr. and set bail at $100,000 during his Wednesday initial hearing. Hoover is charged with 11 felony counts, including resisting law enforcement and attempted residential entry.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said two officers were called to a Dyer couple’s home about 6 a.m. Monday on reports that a man was repeatedly ringing their doorbell and walking back and forth between their porch and an SUV parked in their driveway.
Officer Alex Gallegos arrived and began talking with Hoover, whom he determined had an active warrant in Lake County, court records state.
Gallegos began struggling with Hoover, trying to take him into custody, when Sheriff’s Officer Michael Maggi arrived and began helping. Hoover somehow got into his SUV, accelerated in reverse and allegedly dragged both officers for several feet.
Police seek driver in fatal pedestrian crash
DES MOINES — Authorities are looking for the vehicle that hit a man and fled the scene in Des Moines.
Des Moines emergency responders found the pedestrian with critical injuries when they arrived at the scene at about 9:12 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of those injuries. the Des Moines Police Department said in a news release.
Wisconsin reports 294
nursing home deaths
MILWAUKEE — Nearly 300 nursing home residents in Wisconsin died from COVID-19 in the most recent month reported to the federal government.
Nursing homes in Wisconsin reported that 294 residents had died of the disease caused by the coronavirus between Oct. 12 and Nov. 8, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In the previous month, the deaths of 28 residents were reported.
In the latest four-week period, Wisconsin nursing homes reported 2,130 residents with newly confirmed cases. That’s up from about 387 new cases in the four-week period from Sept. 14 to Oct. 11.