Teens in fight charged with social distancing violations
CEDAR RAPIDS — Four teenagers linked to a large fight that ended in a shooting at a Cedar Rapids park have been charged with violating Iowa’s social distancing rules.
The Cedar Rapids Police Department said Wednesday that three adult teens and one juvenile were cited for violating the state’s temporary ban on social gatherings larger than 10.
The four are charged with a simple misdemeanor for failing to follow a public health order.
Police said the suspects were part of a 20-person fight involving teenagers on the afternoon of April 8 at Bever Park. Police officers responded after several gunshots were fired and found an 18-year-old who had been shot with non-life threatening injuries.
Icy expressway leads to pileup
CHICAGO — Portions of a Chicago expressway left icy by a wintry blast that brought overnight snowfall led to a pileup involving dozens of vehicles early Wednesday, sending 14 people to hospitals, officials said.
About 50 vehicles were involved in the 5 a.m. pileup along the Kennedy Expressway, the Chicago Fire Department said. The crash prompted Illinois State Police to close all of the expressway’s southbound lanes near Chicago’s North Avenue for about three hours, and multiple northbound lanes also were closed temporarily.
Chicago fire officials said 14 people were transported to area hospitals and 32 others were evaluated at the scene.
Woman charged in man’s death
SIREN, Wis. — A northwestern Wisconsin woman appeared in court Wednesday on felony charges in the death of a man who fell from the top of her moving pickup truck.
Tara Appleton, 31, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and three other felonies in the death of 27-year-old Preston Decorah.
Prosecutors in Burnett County said Appleton, Decorah and a friend left a party at a home near Spooner last month with Appleton at the wheel of her pickup.
Appleton approached a stop sign, and “Preston must have crawled out the window as she was slowing, and he got on top of the truck,” she told investigators.
Appleton drove off and Decorah fell to the ground. Appleton said he was unable to get to his feet, the complaint continued.
Appleton and others got Decorah back in the truck, and they returned to the party house where Decorah was left in the driveway.