Illinois Supreme Court: Face masks must be worn in court
CHICAGO — Anyone entering an Illinois courthouse should be wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to an Illinois Supreme Court order.
The state’s highest court issued an order Thursday including face masks in its rules governing who is admitted into courthouses “in the interests of the health and safety of all court users, staff, and judicial officers during these extraordinary circumstances.”
The order also says people with flu-like symptoms, those directed to quarantine by a medical professional or people who have close contact with someone subject to a quarantine should not enter courthouses.
State health officials today reported nearly 1,992 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths.
Overall, the state has reported 233,355 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8,019 related deaths.
1 child killed, 3 hurt in UTV crash
CUMBERLAND, Wis. — One child died and three others were hurt, including one critically, when their off-road vehicle overturned in Barron County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded to the crash east of Cumberland Thursday afternoon. Four children, ages 11, 12, 13 and 14, were riding in a utility task vehicle when the driver lost control, causing it to overturn and throwing all four from the UTV, officials said.
Milwaukee police officer hurt in crash
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was hurt in a traffic crash early Sunday, police said.
Police said the officer was driving a Milwaukee Police van when another vehicle collided with the van at an intersection around 3:50 a.m. Sunday.
The van flipped on its side with the officer trapped inside. People stopped to help remove the officer from the van before other officers arrived.